Aldi Is Selling $7 Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents
We’re officially two weeks away from Halloween, so it might be time to begin preparing for a themed party and finish decorating. If you’ve filled your home with rattan pumpkins or covered your sofa in ghost-shaped pillows, there’s no reason to stop there: Aldi has a plant that will blend right in with your seasonal decor.
According to Aldi’s online weekly ad, glow-in-the-dark succulents are a limited Aldi Find this week, and they’re so cute that you’ll need at least three. There’s not much information on Aldi’s website about the glowing succulent, but this isn’t the first time that the company has carried these special plants.
In this TikTok, you can see the vibrant hue of the succulent once the lights are off, and it’s brighter than you might expect. Imagine this on a table or mantel at your Halloween party — you’ll have all of the guests wondering where you bought this and how it’s maintaining its fluorescent glow.
If you buy this plant, don’t worry about your status as a plant parent — it’s good for beginners and long-time plant owners. The eco-friendly glow paint that is applied doesn’t change the maintenance, so you’ll need to occasionally water it like any other succulent.
Who says that glow-in-the-dark decorations are only for children? Although they’re not the cheesy, stickable stars that are a kids’ bedroom staple, these limited-edition succulents can literally light up your life (but only during the nighttime). Keep an eye out for these plants at your local Aldi, and you might even stumble upon some of the store’s other affordable plants.