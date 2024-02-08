Aldi’s $40 “Luxury” Pet Sofa Is the Perfect Gift for Your Pet
Pet owners understand that any cute item for their pet is a must-buy, especially if you have a matching adult-sized version of it. Thanks to this new item at Aldi, your cozy couch at home can be complemented with a miniature sofa that is literally the perfect size for your furry friend.
The Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Sofa is a dream come true for your pet, and it’s only $40. The sofa’s slanted wooden legs will slightly lift the pet above the ground like the royalty they are, and it’s made with boucle material, so you might be a little jealous at how comfy your pet is.
Don’t worry about the size of your furry friend — the oval-shaped sofa can hold up to 30 pounds, so your cat, dog, rabbit, or other animal can ease right into every inch of the chair. And once the fabric gets dirty, you can easily remove the cushion cover to handwash it. If you’ve ever had trouble adjusting your pet to a new bed, this sofa might not give you a problem. In case the sofa isn’t available at your local Aldi, there’s an adorable couch at Wayfair that’s currently on sale for $51.
If you’re buying it for a cat, take note from this TikToker’s brilliant idea to place the sofa on an elevated surface (and maybe add a handful of decorations, too!)
Although it’s not a luxurious boucle couch, Aldi’s precious pet sofas have received rave reviews from pets (and their owners). Treat your pet for Valentine’s Day and head to Aldi ASAP!