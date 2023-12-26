If You See This Fan-Favorite Pet Find at Costco, Buy 3
Pet owners understand that any pet-friendly clothing item is a must-buy, because you’ll receive the best reward: an adorable photo of your animal cozily tucked into a sweater, hat, or silly accessory. Regardless of the price tag, it’s worth it. And at Costco, there’s one item under $20 that will result in tons of cute pictures.
The Kirkland Signature Logo Pet Hoodie is covered in the Kirkland logo and comes in gray or black for $15. Ranging from small to extra-large sizes, each hoodie has a handy kangaroo-like pocket on the stomach, and there’s a hole to fit your pet’s leash on a walk. And if your pet is outside at night, there’s an unexpected bonus feature: the Kirkland logo is glow-in-the-dark. Its stellar reviews for its softness and size have placed the product at almost five stars.
Meanwhile, r/Costco on Reddit is full of shoppers sharing photos of their dogs bundled up in the Kirkland hoodie. The thread was posted in mid-December, and the item is already out of stock (again).
“Man Costco knew what they were doing with that one,” one person said. There’s an abundance of adorable photos of dachshunds, pitbulls, and German shepherds dolled up in their hoodies, and you’ll be convinced that your pet needs one, too.
And it’s not just for dogs — the hoodie can also fit cats. In a TikTok, a cat named Panko is the ideal spokesperson (or spokescat) for the Costco item. If that wasn’t convincing enough, there’s two other cats sporting the hoodies that could be models for Costco.
The hoodie frequently goes in and out of stock, so if you see it, buy it. It’s currently unavailable online, but it occasionally restocks (but that won’t last too long). This winter will be so much better once you and your pets have matching Kirkland hoodies.