People Are Buying Aldi’s “Gorgeous” $10 Cups in Every Color
Fans of Aldi’s budget-friendly and gorgeous homewares have something new to celebrate this week: The brand is selling a four-pack of stunning 12-ounce hobnail glasses for just $9.99, and they look way more expensive than that.
Hailing from the brand Crofton, the glasses are available in white, pastel pink, and green colorways that are perfect for the spring season. Whether you buy them and save yours for when you’re entertaining or make them your year-round go-tos, the intricate beading details make them a must-add to your drinkware collection.
Aldi recently launched a new online shopping website, and thankfully you can shop all three colors for pickup and delivery. They’re also available for Instacart delivery at select locations, too.
If shopping at Aldi or via Aldi through Instacart isn’t an option for you but you still want something with the same look and feel of Alid’s all-new glassware, Amazon is selling a set of four pink vintage-looking hobnail glasses that hold up to 15 ounces in each cup. There are eight different colors to choose from, and prices range from $21.99 to $24.99 depending on which size and style you pick.
You’ll spend more than you would if you were shopping these finds at Aldi, but this Amazon option might suit your needs best.
Elegant yet affordable glassware is shaping up to be the “it” trend for spring this year. Dollar General is currently selling stunning 13-ounce hobnail glasses for $2 each, and shoppers are clearing the item off the shelves by the dozen.
And if you’re heading to your local Aldi, do yourself a favor and keep an eye out for the store’s $8 potted tulips and $4 hyacinths, too. Spring might not be here quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t manifest its arrival through your springy home decor!