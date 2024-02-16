This New (Nearly Invisible!) $6 Aldi Organizing Gem Works in Every Room
You may know German discount superstore Aldi for its super-affordable groceries and stellar seasonal home decor — but there’s so much more to love. If you’re in the market for budget-friendly storage and organizing solutions (like, ahem, this $15 mesh organizer or this $7 bag saver), look no further. And just in this week is a versatile find that’ll blend into your storage anywhere in the house. You’ll want to snag 10!
The Huntington Home Recycled Storage Bins are roomy, transparent, easy to transport with two built-in handles, and definitely won’t last long in stores. The Aldi-exclusive $5.99 plastic bins are see-through, and come in clear or tinted green or terracotta if you want a pop of color in your pantry or closet. They measure about 16 inches long by 9 inches wide and 7 inches tall, able to fit everything from picnic blankets to crafting supplies. (They’re just slightly bigger than these $4 Aldi flex trays that went viral last month.) And the best part? They’re made of 100% recycled plastic, so you can rest assured you’re not adding more plastic to the planet.
Aldi suggests filling them with sweaters, towels, sweatshirts, and more — but there are truly infinite options beyond bulky, hard-to-store fabric for these bins. Stick one in your pantry for canned goods, one in your closet for hats, and one in your bathroom for surplus toilet paper. Seriously, you might need (at least) one for every room in your house!
Whichever color you opt for, know that they’ll likely vanish from the shelves as soon as they arrive thanks to their functionality and unbeatable price point. So if you’re interested and you see them in your local store, you may want to stock up!
Love These Bins? Then You’ll Also Love…
In case you’re not near an Aldi (yet!), or you missed your window of opportunity before the bins flew off the shelves, worry not! Amazon sells all kinds of similar options that ship directly to your door in a snap. Opt for this similar clear bin with handles, or if you’re after the green look, this four-pack of bins should do the trick. You don’t have to miss out on the organizational magic, no matter where you live.
