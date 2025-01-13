Aldi Is Selling These Pretty $4 Storage Gems in 3 Different Colors (I Want Them All!)

Storage trays are kind of that ideal hybrid between bins and flat trays, where all of your items can be easily seen and accessed. These Aldi trays are ideal for spots like office closets (categorize them and stash things like pens, charging wires, and thumb drives), bathrooms (you can finally store all of your lipsticks in one convenient location), garages (place screws, nails, and small tools in them), and pantries (they’re perfect for corralling individually wrapped items like snack bars or tea bags).