Aldi Is Selling These Pretty $4 Storage Gems in 3 Different Colors (I Want Them All!)
I am definitely a fan of Aldi. It’s my go-to grocery store for things like reasonably priced fancy cheeses, gluten-free snacks, and chocolate peanut butter cups. I also love wandering into the “Aldi Finds” aisle for all those non-food items I can’t seem to live without: fuzzy socks, accent rugs, solar lights for the yard — I’ll take them all.
But did you know that this aisle is also a treasure trove for organization solutions? Case in point: the $3.99 KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Medium Flexible Storage Trays. The trays come in surprisingly eye-pleasing colors like light blue, white, and mint green, and come in a fairly generous size: 11.2″ L x 7.7″ W x 4.3″ H. (It’s also available in a smaller three-pack, all in the same colors!) Because they’re so pretty, you can put them on display or tuck them away.
Storage trays are kind of that ideal hybrid between bins and flat trays, where all of your items can be easily seen and accessed. These Aldi trays are ideal for spots like office closets (categorize them and stash things like pens, charging wires, and thumb drives), bathrooms (you can finally store all of your lipsticks in one convenient location), garages (place screws, nails, and small tools in them), and pantries (they’re perfect for corralling individually wrapped items like snack bars or tea bags).
Personally, I’m loving these for my linen closet, which I seem to be perpetually organizing. Being partial to neutrals, I like the white ones the best, and those geometric shapes add just enough visual interest to make my organization system for the closet look downright decorative. These are spot-on for things like for washcloths, cotton rounds, and sewing supplies — things that otherwise can become engulfed by blankets and towels.
I guarantee that you’ll take one look at these storage trays, in whichever color you prefer, and find dozens of uses for them, too. If you don’t live near an Aldi or your store sells out of them, Amazon has other types of colorful storage bins for sale, like this five-piece one for $35.
Buy: Kirkton House 2 Pack Medium Flexible Storage Trays, Light Blue, $3.99