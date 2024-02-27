The $10 Aldi Storage Gem You’ll Want to Use in Every Room
You might already be a regular Aldi customer for groceries, but you’ll want to save room in the cart on your next trip for some functional yet attractive home decor. If you’re tired of the clutter in your space, check out the discount superstore’s selection of storage solutions, like this lovely linen-covered decorative box from Huntington Home.
This storage box measures 13 x 9 x 4.25 inches and is covered in greige linen, a neutral that can fit in easily with any home decor color palette. A faux leather tab makes it easy to remove the lid to reveal a lined interior. What you fill it with will depend on which room you place the box in — and at just $9.99, you might consider purchasing one for every room.
For example, you might add one to your living room to store remote controls. Or you could put one on your desk to house documents or small office supplies. Need a place to corral chargers and power cords? Now you’ve got a home for them so they’ll never go “missing” again. The best part is that these boxes stack neatly, so you can add more storage without taking up more surface space.
If you’re ready to get organized, get to Aldi right away so you won’t miss out on this steal of a storage bin.
Love This Organizer? Then You’ll Also Love …
If your local store runs out of these storage boxes or if there’s not an Aldi in your area, don’t worry: Amazon sells this similar decorative photo storage box that measures a slim 14 x 10.8 x 2.5 inches that’s perfect for papers, power cords, and, yes, photos. You can also head to Target for a near-identical option that comes in medium and large sizes.
