Aldi Is Selling the Coziest Holiday Mini Finds for Just $9 (in 3 Styles!)
Personally, I don’t feel like the holiday season has truly begun in my house until I put my Christmas tree up — and, thankfully, I don’t have to wait until the real thing is available to get a head start on decorating. With all the adorable and vintage-inspired finds available already, I can’t wait to start pouring the holiday spirit into my space. But because I can’t grab a real tree quite yet, faux trees offer a solid alternative to bringing seasonal charm indoors. You don’t have to worry about keeping a tree alive for months on end or sweat over whether it’s toxic to pets.
Better yet, faux mini trees are a great compromise when you live in a smaller space but still want to get into the holiday spirit. If you’re in the market for one, you’d better get to Aldi as soon as you can. As part of its rotating weekly Aldi Finds selections, Aldi is currently selling 2-foot-tall pre-lit tabletop trees for just $9.
Sold at Aldi by the brand Merry Moments, the trees come in three different varieties, so you can choose whichever one best fits your style (or take all of them home!). One comes with a golden base, faux pine cones and berries. Another comes with a black base and multicolored twinkling LED lights. The third comes with a white base and is flocked with faux snow, giving off a cozy and adorable wintry glow.
All three trees come with a timer that’ll keep your tree on for six hours and off for 18, although you’ll need to purchase your own three AA batteries to power it. Compact and easily movable, these tiny faux trees are bound to give your home a cozy, festive vibe before you know it. You can find them in Aldi stores this week, or order them for pickup or delivery on Aldi’s online shopping website.
If shopping at Aldi isn’t an option for you, you can order a similar battery-operated flocked tree from Amazon for $26.98. Although this tree costs slightly more, it features more-prominent LED lights and a rustic burlap base that feels classically Christmassy.
