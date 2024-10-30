Aldi Is Selling the Coziest Holiday Mini Finds for Just $9 (in 3 Styles!)

Personally, I don’t feel like the holiday season has truly begun in my house until I put my Christmas tree up — and, thankfully, I don’t have to wait until the real thing is available to get a head start on decorating. With all the adorable and vintage-inspired finds available already, I can’t wait to start pouring the holiday spirit into my space. But because I can’t grab a real tree quite yet, faux trees offer a solid alternative to bringing seasonal charm indoors. You don’t have to worry about keeping a tree alive for months on end or sweat over whether it’s toxic to pets.