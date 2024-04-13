You’ll Want to Buy This $5 Rattan Aldi Candle in Bulk (It Keeps Bugs Away!)

As the weather warms up, the season of outdoor parties and barbecues is officially here. You might have invested in cozy furniture and decor for your space, but have you considered using a candle to set the scene at your next outdoor gathering? If you’re interested in trying one out for yourself, I have one piece of advice: Head to Aldi, where you can pick up a rattan and terracotta candle that’s perfect for summer — and it only costs $4.99.