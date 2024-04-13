You’ll Want to Buy This $5 Rattan Aldi Candle in Bulk (It Keeps Bugs Away!)
As the weather warms up, the season of outdoor parties and barbecues is officially here. You might have invested in cozy furniture and decor for your space, but have you considered using a candle to set the scene at your next outdoor gathering? If you’re interested in trying one out for yourself, I have one piece of advice: Head to Aldi, where you can pick up a rattan and terracotta candle that’s perfect for summer — and it only costs $4.99.
The official Aldi USA TikTok account highlighted the candle in a recent video rounding up 10 Aldi finds that customers can add to their shopping lists.
“Put the perfect finishing touch on your next picnic with this Huntington Home Citronella & Eucalyptus Wrapped Rattan Terracotta Candle!” the official product description reads. “The smooth terracotta vessel is wrapped with natural rattan and filled with citronella and eucalyptus-scented wax. Light yours and set it on your patio to keep away bugs as you chat with friends!”
If you can’t make it to your local Aldi store to hunt down the candle yourself, no worries! You can also find it on the brand’s website, where it’s available for delivery or pickup. The rattan terracotta candle is also available for Instacart delivery depending on your location.
And in case you’re in the market for a new candle collection, you’ll be happy to know that Huntington Home also offers two coordinating candles to pair with it: A Citronella & Lemon Balm Short Rattan Terracotta Candle and a Citronella & Iced Jasmine Tall Rattan Terracotta Candle, both of which also retail for $4.99 apiece.
This spring has proven that a trip to Aldi isn’t truly complete without a trip to the store’s home goods section. From gardening essentials like a $40 potting bench and a $20 raised wooden garden bed to outdoor decor like a $50 fire pit and a $25 rattan storage table, the brand has proven that it’s so much more than just a grocery store. Cheers to patio season.