Aldi’s “Criss-Cross” Desk Chair Is a WFH Must-Have (And It’s Just $50)
Once you begin working from home, you’ll quickly realize that an efficient setup is important. Although high-quality products can be worth a pretty penny, they’re absolutely worth the price tag for an ergonomic environment that will benefit you and your work. As if Aldi doesn’t already have loyal shoppers visiting the store for its weekly hidden gems, this product is another excuse to sprint to the retailer.
If you tend to sit criss-cross applesauce, the SOHL Furniture Office Chair at Aldi is perfect for you. With an adjustable lever for the seat and 360-degree swivel, you won’t have to worry about sitting at an awkward height in comparison to your desk.
For $50, you can add the stylish chair to your office in velvet gray or a cream-colored boucle (so it’ll easily match any aesthetic!). Don’t stress yourself out about putting this chair together, since its product description assures that it is easy to assemble.
According to a reviewer on the r/Aldi subReddit, the $50 chair was worth the purchase. “I got it last weekend for my mom for her art studio,” they wrote. “She loves it. It was easy to put together, and she likes that she can adjust the height. They are more expensive at HomeGoods but cheaper on Amazon by $10 or $20.” Others hinted that the cushion isn’t as comfortable as it looks, so you might want to buy a matching back pillow for this chair.
