Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Thousands of Home Deals — These Are the Ones You Shouldn’t Miss

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 1 hour ago
All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Black leather sofa in light filled living room.
Credit: Laura Gummerman

If online shopping during Black Friday made you feel stressed, might we remind you about the pre-internet days and the chaos of brick-and-mortar sales? Not only is browsing the web more convenient because you don’t have to leave your house, but it also means you never have to miss out on great deals. Even if you were busy hanging with the fam all weekend, you can still take advantage of all the can’t-miss Cyber Monday discounts. Amazon has thousands of them, spanning pretty much every category you can think of. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacuum, a multifunctional countertop appliance, or tech gifts that’ll delight your loved ones come December, you’ll find it all there. When browsing Amazon’s impossibly large selection, we even found some furniture pieces that you can snag for just a couple hundred dollars. To help you cut down on some of the scrolling, we’ve compiled our favorite deals below, so check them out, and shop them for less while you still can!

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
Amazon
$394.39
was $629.99

No guest bedroom? No problem — this pretty-in-pink velvet futon has your living room covered, for under $400! The back easily reclines fully flat to accommodate overnight visitors. In the meantime, the seating staple doubles as a vintage-inspired loveseat.

Dyson V11 Extra Stick Vacuum
Amazon
$419.99
was $599.99

The Dyson V11 Extra is about as close to a smart vacuum as you can get. You can choose between three cleaning modes, and the machine will optimize its power and run time accordingly. When its battery runs low, the V11 Extra sends you an alert to plug it into the wall-mounted charging dock. These features, combined with big motor power, will have you sold for life on smart vacs.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine
Amazon
$118.97
was $169.95

Transport yourself to an Italian bistro — without ever leaving your kitchen — with Nespresso's VertuoPlus machine. With this appliance on your side, you can pull rich espresso shots, as well as gran lungo and coffee. Each morning (or let's be honest, morning and afternoon), you'll get to choose from a wide selection of Nespresso's expertly-formulated capsules that deliver barista-worthy brews every single time.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker (5th Gen)
Amazon
$22.99
was $49.99

Set aside for a moment the fact that Amazon's Echo speaker looks so cute with its small spherical shape. What's really cool about this device is that it connects to Alexa, so you can use it to set alarms, ask questions, and control the temperature in the house. And, of course, the Echo connects to Bluetooth and plays music.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler
Amazon
$26.97
was $44.95

A solid alternative to the Stanley Quencher, Hydro Flask's All Around tumbler comes in either a 40-ounce or 32-ounce size and in 10 different colors. You get that highly coveted ergonomic handle and insulation; plus, both sizes fit most cup holders. A flexible straw and airtight lid are other notable features you'll love.

Casper Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$746.25
was $995.00

Given that it's made by Casper, you won't be surprised to learn that this foam mattress won a spot on our Best List as the winner of the Best Value category. Our tester described it as neither too soft nor too firm. In other words, it's both comfortable and supportive. And now that it's on major sale, this really is the ultimate "best value" mattress.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$89.00
was $123.59

Bissell's famous carpet and upholstery cleaner is a hit not only among Amazon shoppers, but among our editors, as well. Contributor Ashley recommends it for all kinds of messes. "We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning," she wrote. "I’ll use mine on the rug, couch, and soon, beneath my kid’s carseat in our minivan." Do yourself a favor, and save youself the hours of difficult scrubbing.

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer
Amazon
$239.99
was $329.99

Good deals on KitchenAid stand mixers are rare, so we recommend grabbing this countertop staple for less while you can. The great thing about it is, you don't have to be a baker to enjoy this device — it's great for mixing all kinds of savory recipes and can be upgraded with attachments for making everything from homemade sausages to pasta to shaved ice.

Honey-Can-Do C-Shaped Side Table with Outlets and Wheels
Amazon
$65.66
was $85.99

At just over 2 feet high, this steel-framed C-shaped table is perfect to slide over your lap when you're sitting on the couch. Because it has wheels, you can easily move it around on hard floors without damaging them. The side table is also big enough for a laptop or notebook, and charging ports are located on the backside, so they’re always handy but out of sight.

Amazon 50" Fire TV
Amazon
$289.99
was $449.99

A 50" TV for under $300? TV shoppers are not going to want to pass up this deal. Featuring a 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG design, this Amazon flatscreen delivers a clearer and more vibrant picture than similar models. And as an Alexa TV, it also comes equipped with all the smart capabilities you'll need to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies.

Amber Lewis x Loloi Billie Collection Ink/Salmon 5' x 7'6" Rug
Amazon
$93.00
was $249.00

Loloi's rugs always look more expensive than they actually are, and this is especially true now that so many of them are significantly marked down. We love this piece from their collab with Amber Lewis, as its faded design will give a vintage appeal to your living space. That, coupled with the dark neutral color scheme, will also help conceal any blemishes that the rug might naturally develop over time.

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon
$279.95
was $479.95

A solid blender option from Vitamix's Propel series, the 510 model is actually an editor favorite. In his review for our sister site, senior commerce editor Ian likened it to having a sous chef in the kitchen, writing, "It‘s been able to handle everything I’ve thrown at it thus far, from salsa and mirepoix to protein shakes, breakfast smoothies, and even boiling-hot liquids." Plus, the blender self-cleans in seconds.

WLIVE Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
$71.98
was $129.99

This stylish coffee table not only has a lift-away top, but under that top is a whole compartment for storage space, plus a smaller compartment that can be divided into two thanks to a removable shelf. You can fit a number of things in them, including dining trays, reading materials, gaming equipment, and more. Plus, it’s quite affordable compared to the more expensive versions you'll find at high-end retailers.

Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX
Amazon
$349.99
was $449.99

If you want one machine that'll cleanse the air throughout your entire home all on its own, we suggest picking up the Shark Clean Sense air purifier. Its reach covers up to 1,000 square feet, and the machine eliminates even the most microscopic pollutants from your indoor environment. It also doubles as a fan and heater; plus, the air purifier comes with a detachable remote, so you can control it from across the room.

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
$69.99
was $139.99

You really can’t beat this deal if you’ve been looking to overhaul your cookware collection. With 2- and 3-quart saucepans, 8- and 10-inch fry pans, and a sauté pan (not to mention two removable handles and matching lids), you’ll have all of the pieces you’ll ever need — for under $100, which is rare. Plus, the cream color is super on-trend!

LG 65" 4K Smart TV
Amazon
$446.99
was $629.99

A quality TV can cost you upwards of $1,000, so this 4K monitor is a steal. But don't let its low price tag fool you — the 65-inch screen offers ultra-crisp images and an enhanced picture, not to mention a special gaming mode for a seamless experience. Connect the TV to all of your streaming services, and get access to over 300 free LG channels, too.

Yecaye 5-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer
Amazon
$19.99
was $34.99

For a lightweight yet sturdy alternative to metal over-door organizers, look no further than fabric. This five-tier organizer has see-through pockets, so you can always see exactly what's inside. And aside from its main compartments, the organizer also has smaller pockets running down both sides for all kinds of items, from cough drops to cosmetics.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$79.99
was $129.00

In need of a new set of headphones? Looking to replace the pair that you lost? Well, now's the time because Apple's AirPods are marjorly marked down. These headphones also come equipped with a wireless charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life. And don't underestimate their convenience when it comes to working out or commuting!

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
$19.99
was $39.99

The Fire TV stick allows you to turn any TV into a smart TV by connecting to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and a ton of other popular streaming apps. The model also comes with an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote complete with TV controls, meaning no more fumbling with multiple remotes to change channels or switch apps. A dream!

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Keyboard
Amazon
$69.00
was $99.99

Optimize your at-home office setup with Logitech's practical, stylish desk accessories. We're particularly obsessed with the Pop Keys wireless keyboard, whose keys create a satisfying, typewriter-style sound. You also get 12 unique FN shortcuts, so you can easily use voice-to-text, mute your mic, and more. Oh, and did we mention that the keyboard comes in five fun colorways and includes eight emoji keys?

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon
$215.00
was $229.99

We're big fans of Shark vacuums, and this robot vacuum is a fantastic choice that'll save you time and trouble when it comes to keeping your floors clean. This model works on hardwood floors and carpeted surfaces, with brushes that pull up dirt from the fibers. What's more, you can turn it on and off remotely with your phone.

Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven
Amazon
$149.95
was $219.99

Who doesn’t love a do-it-all appliance? This Ninja air fryer oven does so much more than air fry because it’s also a convection and toaster oven all in one. You can do everything that a traditional air fryer can do — fry, roast, broil, bake — as well as toast, dehydrate, and keep food warm. When you’re done, the oven flips up, so you can store it vertically rather than taking up a ton of counter space.

VASAGLE Freestanding Coat Rack
Amazon
$27.21
was $52.99
American Tourister Stratum XLT Luggage
Amazon
$83.27
was $149.99
How-To Toolkits