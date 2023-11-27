Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Thousands of Home Deals — These Are the Ones You Shouldn’t Miss

If online shopping during Black Friday made you feel stressed, might we remind you about the pre-internet days and the chaos of brick-and-mortar sales? Not only is browsing the web more convenient because you don’t have to leave your house, but it also means you never have to miss out on great deals. Even if you were busy hanging with the fam all weekend, you can still take advantage of all the can’t-miss Cyber Monday discounts. Amazon has thousands of them, spanning pretty much every category you can think of. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacuum, a multifunctional countertop appliance, or tech gifts that’ll delight your loved ones come December, you’ll find it all there. When browsing Amazon’s impossibly large selection, we even found some furniture pieces that you can snag for just a couple hundred dollars. To help you cut down on some of the scrolling, we’ve compiled our favorite deals below, so check them out, and shop them for less while you still can!