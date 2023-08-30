Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Amazon Has Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Apple, Stanley, Bissell, and Samsung

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
young woman is using a laptop comfortably in the living room at home.
SavePin ItEnter PrismSee More Images
Credit: Getty Images | recep-bg

With Labor Day less than a week away, you’re probably in the same boat we are: scouring your favorite sites for the best deals on the items we all have on our wishlist. One of the top places you should be keeping on your radar this holiday weekend is Amazon. The mega-retailer is home to some of our favorite brands for home and kitchen supplies. And this Labor Day, the sales are hot. With discounts from tech brands like Apple and Samsung, home brands like Bissell and Dyson, and kitchen brands like All-Clad and Breville, chances are that if it’s in your cart it might be on sale. Below, we rounded up 16 of our favorite Amazon Labor Day deals we’re sure you’re going to love.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Labor Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 16
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.00
was $249.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20 percent off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
2 / 16
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
$89.99
was $129.99

The ultimate in low-oil cooking, this Ninja Air Fryer can produce crispy, delicious food with up to 75 percent less fat. The 4-quart capacity has ample space (for up to 2 pounds of french fries!), and with minimal preheat time and temperature settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your crispy goodness will be ready in no time. It also has a dehydrating function for fun snacks such as jerky and dried fruit.

Buy Now
3 / 16
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$365.00
was $469.99

There's a reason this vacuum is a staff-favorite. It has the power and durability of the Dyson brand, but it also specializes in tackling pet hair, which is pretty life-changing. The long-lasting filter is washable, and your pet's hair won't clog the vacuum, as it might with others. Plus, you can score it now for $100 off!

Buy Now
4 / 16
TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Amazon
$66.75
was $89.00

If you've been on the hunt for the ultimate investment pillow, let us tell you a little more about the TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow. Made from the same heavenly soft yet durable memory foam material as the rest of Tempur-Pedic’s products, this pillow is a favorite of contributor Jasmine who's not quite sure how she went so long without it. "The brand’s coveted Tempur material adapts to whichever position I’m sleeping in, so that I never wake up stiff or achy. Simply put, this is the Goldilocks of pillows."

Buy Now
5 / 16
BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Amazon
$124.99
was $139.99

Don't let this colorway fool you — this is the same Little Green carpet cleaner that has won rave reviews on social media for being the device pet parents (and frankly, all humans) need in their cleaning arsenal. Equipped with a 48-ounce tank, the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is ideal for addressing any pet messes on your carpet and furniture, as well as things like caked-in mud, spilled wine, and more. This petite but mighty machine boasts a strong spray and suction that will tackle even the toughest carpet stains.

Buy Now
6 / 16
Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Amazon
$29.99
was $59.99

A compact coffee maker that makes hot and iced coffee? Yeah, you're going to love this one. The Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker comes complete with a 22-ounce tumbler and a reusable coffee filter for any easy brew, no matter how you like it.

Buy Now
7 / 16
Bissell Spinwave Plus
Amazon
$88.00
was $113.29

Rotation mop pads with an on-demand cleaning solution spray make this so much more than a mop. The SpinWave comes with two different types of pads; soft touch and scrubby, for any type of sealed hard floor. The swivel steering is key here — you can finally clean your baseboards without breaking your back! This is nothing short of a game-changing appliance for keeping your kitchen clean.

Buy Now
8 / 16
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
$299.99
was $449.99

A 50" TV for just under $300? TV shoppers are not going to want to pass up this deal. Featuring a 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG design, this Amazon TV delivers a clearer and more vibrant picture than similar models. And as an Alexa TV, it also comes equipped with all the smart capabilities you'll need to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies

Buy Now
9 / 16
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Amazon
$17.50
was $25.00

Chances are you have a piece of Stanley's iconic drinkware in your collection, but if you're looking for a new addition (and to save on it while you're at it) pick up the Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug this Labor Day. A staff favorite, this insulated bottle holds 16 ounces of any kind of beverage and maintains its temperature for hours (up to 9 hours for hot drinks, 12 hours for cold drinks, and 40 hours for iced drinks).

Buy Now
10 / 16
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series TV
Amazon
$797.99
was $997.99

Save big on a stunning Samsung TV when you pick up this 65-inch beauty. It has all the features of a picture-perfect program-viewing device including vivid color thanks to Quantum Dot technology, Q-Symphony-equipped TV speakers, and Quantum HDR for top-of-the-line detail. And because it's a smart TV, you'll be able to easily access your favorite streaming channels and log into all your apps from one convenient home screen. Oh, and did we mention it's Alexa-compatible? Talk about a score!

Buy Now
11 / 16
Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven
Amazon
$279.95
was $349.95

Breville's Smart Over Air Fryer Pro is a coveted kitchen appliance, so a discount on this pick is always appreciated. In addition to air frying, this product has 12 other cooking settings, as well as a dual-speed mode for quick results. It also comes with a 13" pizza pan, two oven racks, a broil rack, a roasting pan, and an air fry/dehydrate basket.

Buy Now
12 / 16
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
$179.00
was $274.99

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a great, editor-loved vacuum option for anyone new to hands-free cleaning or who doesn’t need too many bells and whistles. The 694 will run for up to 90 minutes on a full charge and uses the same mapping technology as the i3 to learn and remember the layout of your home and surfaces. Using iRobot’s patented Dirt Detect technology, the vacuum senses areas that have extra dirt, dust, or pet hair and spends more time there to make sure they’re left sparkling clean.

Buy Now
13 / 16
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
$1099.00
was $1299.00

One of the most sought-after Apple deals is a discounted Macbook Pro. This Labor Day, you can save $200 on the latest model. Featuring 8GB of memory, an M2 chip, and 256GB Single State Drive, this laptop packs a punch. Did we mention the touch ID and dynamic Touch Bar controls?

Buy Now
14 / 16
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$505.75
was $595.00

Casper's budget-friendly Element mattress is 15 percent off right now, which is great news for hot sleepers. It features two layers of breathable foam, including a perforated top layer that increases airflow, so you don't get too hot.

Buy Now
15 / 16
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 12-Inch Fry Pan with Lid
Amazon
$119.99
was $129.95

Readers ask us all the time if All-Clad is worth the money, and we tell them that it is — especially when it comes to this fry pan. It has three bonded layers (that's what the D3 means), so it heats super evenly and gives meat that coveted sear. It's also comfortable to hold and doesn't discolor easily. Plus, it'll last for ages.

Buy Now
16 / 16
Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
$107.59
was $139.99

Looking to get your hands on a new piece of luggage this Labor Day? Samsonite is one of the world's most trusted brands (as well as one of our favorites). Right now, you can pick up this gorgeous hard side spinner, complete with double spinner wheels, an extendable design, and a TSA-approved keyless combination lock, all for 23 percent off!

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits