Hop on the Mushroom Lamp Trend with This $40 Amazon Find That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is
If there’s one trend that’s been dominating the home decor space for the past couple of years, it’s mushrooms. People can’t seem to get enough of the little toadstools, whether they come in candle, Christmas tree ornament, or wall hook form. But even within the decor space, there’s one mushroom-themed category that has taken the internet by storm. We’re talking about mushroom lamps, of course! We’ve tried and covered our own share of them here at AT, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped looking for the latest funky iteration. It doesn’t matter if your style is boho, whimsical, or minimalist — you’ll definitely be able to find a lamp that suits your unique aesthetic. Our most recent find comes from Amazon and falls into the latter style category. The Anykonio minimalist mushroom lamp is clean in design, not to mention delightfully retro-inspired. It’s also great for small spaces and has the potential to dress up any side table or nightstand.
What is the Anykonio minimalist mushroom lamp?
If this lamp looks familiar, that’s likely because it’s inspired by designer Giancarlo Mattioli’s Nessino table lamp of the 1960s. The Amazon model looks very similar, allowing you to obtain the same style without having to spend hundreds. This version is similarly made of plastic, so it’s lightweight and not as fragile as glass. What’s more, the plug-powered lamp has three color settings: white, cool white, and warm white, all of which create an intimate ambiance when set against the orange shade. (You can also buy this product in white.) Although the lamp’s shade measures just over 1 foot in diameter, its base is quite slim, so it’s great for small spaces, such as your desk or bedside table.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“I really love this lamp. It was easy to assemble, looks cool, and gives off a good amount of mellow light. It’s very light in weight but not delicate, which is a plus for repositioning and moving around.” — golfgal
“This lamp is the perfect addition to my home. It gives off a nice warm glow that is both relaxing and aesthetically pleasing. Great value as well.” — Michael
“I wanted a pretty lamp for my bedroom for when I’m reading or doing homework late at night. This one is so perfect, and I love how clean and artsy it looks!” — Ariana
In short, if you’re looking to give your space a groovy vibe, this is the piece to invest in. At $36, it won’t break the bank, and any interior design enthusiasts who visit your place will instantly recognize it as one of the foremost home decor designs of the ’60s. As for those who don’t know about the Nessino, well, they’ll just agree that it’s a super cool-looking lamp.
Buy: Anykonio Minimalist Mushroom Lamp, $35.99