This Amazon Tiny House Is $6K and Looks Like a Barn
It’s clear that you can buy anything on Amazon — well, almost anything. The running list of handy Amazon orders includes appliances, clothing, electronics, and … a tiny house. As those looking to embrace a minimalist lifestyle are opting for tiny homes, retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco are making the miniature homes more accessible.
Purchasing a tiny home from Amazon can be quite simple, as there’s a variety of sizes and dimensions to choose from. If you’ve been needing a small-yet-affordable storage space that can be converted into a tiny home, this brown, wooden shed from Best Barns is your best bet.
Priced at $6,025, the Best Barns Millcreek 12′ X 20′ Wood Shed Kit comes with pre-cut and pre-drilled pieces. Its dimensions run 240 x 144 x 144 inches and, according to a customer, it has room for a sleeping area. Although there’s no small upstairs loft, there’s a decent compartment for storage sitting right below the roof.
The shed kit has five- and three-star reviews, with one customer mentioning that the shed “needs to be wired, plumbed, and insulated to be a tiny home,” along with a kitchen and bathroom installation. Although Amazon Prime customers are offered quick delivery options, this shed ships within two weeks depending on your location.
Best Barns, the company responsible for the Millcreek Wood Shed Kit, has a variety of other sheds that are awaiting their tiny home transformation. In the meantime, you can check out this guide to tips for tiny home dwellers to avoid any first-time mistakes.
Buy: Best Barns Millcreek 12′ X 20′ Wood Shed Kit, $6,025