Newsletters
News
Decor & Accessories
News
Rugs & Carpets

Anthropologie’s Fourth of July Sale Has Giant Savings on Bedding, Rugs, Decor, and More Chic Home Finds

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Colorful gallery wall surrounds vintage armchair and wooden dresser in living room.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

It’s rare that you click on a retailer’s website and instantly fall in love with everything you see. Usually, if you can come away having found a couple of pieces that you like, that’s an accomplishment. Of course, this doesn’t apply to Anthropologie. One look at their Fourth of July sale section, and your eyes are immediately struggling to decide which pretty thing to look at first. Even better still, all of these pieces are currently discounted by as much as 40 percent! On the site, you’ll find tons of stunning furnishings, but what really called to us were Anthropologie’s decor items and accessories, including their elaborate rugs, dreamy bedding, and so much more. After a quick shopping spree in their sale section, your apartment will look so good, you’ll want to invite all your friends over just so they can oohh and aahh over your new gilded mirror or glass flower vase. Intrigued yet? Just have a look at our top picks below, and you’ll see what we mean.

1 / 10
Lullia Cloche
Anthropologie
$39.95
was $58.00

Forget placing store-bought or freshly picked flowers in ordinary drinking glasses. Instead, make them pop by placing them in this lime glass vase, which is available in a lovely pink finish. A surefire compliment-getter, the vase sports a unique low profile and will add some brightness to your mantel, bookshelf, or coffee table.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Gilded Agate Coaster
Anthropologie
$11.20
was $16.00

One quick and easy way to dress up any tabletop — be it a nightstand, dining table, or outdoor dining surface — is with pretty coasters. And there are arguably none prettier than these stunning agate pieces! They're available in six different colors, and no two are exactly the same in terms of size and shape. Best of all, the coasters double as art on your tabletop in addition to protecting it from those unwanted rings.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Elysian Cross-Dyed Gauze Quilt​, Queen
Anthropologie
$208.60
was $298.00

Sure, summer is flying by, but depending on where you live, the temps likely won't cool down until we're well into fall. Until then, you'll need light bed coverings to keep you ventilated throughout the night. Anthropologie's Elysian quilt is the perfect airy solution. It comes in ivory, green, blush, or blue, but note that shams are not included. Button tufting in the center makes this cotton gauze number extra special.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Gleaming Primrose Mirror, 3'
Anthropologie
$411.00
was $548.00

If there's one piece Anthropologie is widely known for, it's their internet-famous, gilded Primrose mirror. This ornate adornment is handcrafted from a mix of resin, iron, engineered hardwood, and mirrored glass, and it comes in four sizes and a number of finishes for a look that will elevate any space.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Tufted Maribelle Rug, 5' x 8'
Anthropologie
$523.50
was $698.00

You don't need to completely renovate your space with new furniture in order to give it a whole new look. Instead, a vibrant rug will do the trick. Case in point: the tufted Maribelle rug, a high-pile piece sporting a hypnotizing medallion print. You can snag it in pink, yellow, or this dazzling turquoise color, as well as a number of different sizes. Because the rug is so dense, it would probably work best in the bedroom or your at-home workspace.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Luxe Linen Blend Curtain, 63" x 50"
Anthropologie
$88.50
was $118.00

When you think of curtains, you might picture prim-and-proper window coverings that lend a mature vibe. But that doesn't have to be the case, especially if you go with these linen blend curtains. In addition to their textured material, each curtain has a raw-edge trim, which creates a relaxed appearance. The curtain comes in 13 colors, though we especially love this calming gray-blue shade.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Waterfall Coupe Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie
$50.40
was $72.00

Take a trip back to the Art Deco era with the help of these fun coupe glasses. They're fitting for all kinds of cocktails and are currently on sale in this subtle mint gradient. In addition to the glasses' wide brims, we can't get enough of their shiny gold lining. Whip them out during your next dinner party to enhance the ambiance.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Hand-Tufted Leighton Rug, 5' x 8'
Anthropologie
$488.60
was $698.00

If you want an accessory that truly stands out, check out the Leighton rug, which has a sort of pebbled texture. The hand-tufted accent piece is great for all kinds of high-traffic areas, such as the living room or hallway. It's even available in an oval shape! Anthropologie shoppers also say the rug is high-quality and holds up splendidly over time.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set, Queen
Anthropologie
$194.60
was $278.00

Achieve a quaint, cottagecore aesthetic with these darling ruffled sheets, which come in classic white, not to mention other lovely colors, such as blush and mineral blue. If you look closely, you can see they're slightly wrinkled, but that only makes them look all the more organic. What's more, the sheets' breathable cotton material is ideal for warmer nights.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Lewis Accent Lamp
Anthropologie
$138.60
was $198.00

If you hate the harsh glare of overhead lights, introduce some soft lighting into your vicinity with the retro-inspired Lewis lamp. It'll look right at home on your dresser, living room side table, or desk. It's also available in a black finish, but we think the brass base version is to die for. The lamp's compact size also makes it suitable for small spaces.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits