When it comes to pets, landlords are throwing renters a bone. One in five households got a new pet during the pandemic, which has made renting with cats and dogs more common. “The biggest ‘old-school’ attitude that is on its way out is ‘no pets allowed,’” says Kyle McCorkel, a real estate investor with Safe Home Offer in Pennsylvania, who rents out 50 units. “I’ve heard that plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids, especially since the start of the pandemic. The idea for me is that if the renter is a responsible pet owner, they will likely also be a responsible tenant.” The pet deposits and extra monthly pet fees for your furry roommate will remain. But McCorkel says he’s been using vinyl plank instead of carpet in many of his pet-friendly rentals.