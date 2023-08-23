Newsletters
News
Furniture
News
pets

Article’s Labor Day Sale Includes Big Savings on Kid- and Pet-Friendly Furniture

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter PrismSee More Images
Credit: Melanie Rieders

With August quickly coming to a close, that means Labor Day (and all of its amazing sales) is almost here, too. Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to stock up on those big ticket items you’ve had your eye on, whether that be a new appliance pick-up to replace that fridge that’s been on the fritz or a new sofa to finally transform your living room into the ultimate movie night space. If furniture is on your shopping list, there’s one place you should be checking out: Article. Now through September 4, the beloved mid-century modern retailer is offering up to 40 percent off some of its best-selling furniture, including its incredibly chic (and family-friendly) sofas. Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces from the Article Labor Day sale that you, your family, and even your fur babies will get a kick out of.

1 / 10
Nirvana Sofa
Article
$1709.00
was $1799.00

When looking for a family- and pet-friendly pick, leather is always a good way to go. Article takes quality seriously, with most of their leather options of the full-aniline variety, like the Nirvana sofa. The shorter arms are stylish and sophisticated, and with super-plush down-filled cushions and a leather patina that only gets better with age, the Nirvana is perfect for long lounges with the whole fam.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Ceni Volcanic Gray Sofa
Article
$899.00
was $999.00

The Ceni sofa's flared arms and legs give it a vintage flair you can't help but gawk over. Wrapped in a gorgeous volcanic gray fabric that is also super forgiving against stains (a must for families), you can add even more lounge space with the matching ottoman.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Solae Modular Sofa
Article
$3069.00
was $4099.00

Another pick, this one is great for the modular fans. The Solae sofa is a stunning three-piece find that is upholstered with soft, full-aniline leather you can't help but love. Another bonus to the design? Since it's modular and can be rearranged as you please, it's also easy to keep to clean aka no cookies stuck in between cushions.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Mara Walnut Coffee Table
Article
$269.00
was $299.00

When it comes to coffee tables in a family home, round is always best. Why? Fewer corners, fewer bumps and bruises. The Mara coffee table is a chic marble find complete with solid walnut legs making it the ultimate MCM find.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Timber Corner Sectional
Article
$2089.00
was $2199.00

The Timber corner sectional is a spacious find that can fit the whole fam with ease. Featuring classic mid-century styling in the form of clean lines, a corner-blocked wooden frame, and tapered legs, you'll love sinking into its feather-filled cushions.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Thari Berkshire Green Walnut Bench
Article
$549.00
was $649.00

Stylish storage is a must. The Thari bench offers generous storage space, a convenient side table, and a cushioned seat that makes getting ready to head out the door a breeze.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Kalok Berkshire Aqua Reversible Sectional
Article
$1599.00
was $1999.00

Exuding coastal charm, the Kalk Sectional sofa's bright aqua color adds some instant personality to any living room. We also love this pick for families thanks to its easy-to-mount low-profile design, complete with deep cushions perfect for a snuggle fest or two.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Dahlino Right Chaise Sectional
Article
$1319.00
was $1899.00

How cozy does this sofa look? The Dahlino chaise sectional is a cloud-like find that'll have you feeling like you're drifting away on cloud nine thanks to its super soft, oversized, and feather-filled cushions. This is bound to become everyone's go-to nap spot, mark our words.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Maribo Blue Demure 48" Storage Ottoman
Article
$249.00
was $299.00

Who doesn't love a multifunctional piece of furniture? The Maribo storage ottoman makes kicking back a breeze while also doubling as the perfect place to store extra blankets, toys, and much more.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Beta Summit Gray Left Chaise Sectional
Article
$2299.00
was $2499.00

The Beta sectionals' deep seating is a dream for anyone who enjoys sprawling out in comfort. Large, plush, and supportive, this sofa is a sturdy clean-lined find that adds understated elegance to any room.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits