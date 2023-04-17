Newsletters
The 10 Best Finds From Ashley Furniture's Spring Sale — From Sofas to Storage Cabinets

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
When thinking about “current” furniture retailers, your mind might immediately go to the West Elms, Urban Outfitters, and Burrows of the world. And that’s not to say that these stores aren’t great destinations for trendy, modern furniture, because they totally are. But it would be unfair to forget about legacy retailers like Ashley Furniture. At least, I consider Ashley a legacy retailer thanks to my own memories of walking around their local showroom as a kid as my parents picked out living room seating, a dining table, and beds from their impressively wide selection. In fact, those who are also after that cozy interior aesthetic would be remiss to skip out Ashley’s spring sale, during which you can save up to 30 percent on all home categories. Shop plush couches, rustic accent cabinets, and plenty of other timeless finds while the deals last. To help you out on your search, we’ve rounded up 10 of our top picks to check out first. Depending on where you’re browsing from, some items might appear to be not on sale.

Refined Sofa
For a relaxed, somewhat coastal vibe, you can't go wrong with the aptly named Refined sofa. This sand-colored seating pick sports two deep and wide cushions that offer plenty of space for snuggling, but the couch still retains a streamlined shape thanks to its modular frame. It's a solid option for both small and large living rooms.

Cambeck 2-Drawer Nightstand
Many modern nightstands are minimal to the point of having very little storage space, but that certainly can't be said of this clean-lined side table. The Cambeck nightstand features two deep drawers that give you plenty of space for your books, snacks, TV remote, tissues, and lots more. Its wide handles are also easy to grab, unlike a lot of minuscule nightstand knobs.

Baylow Extendable Dining Table with Trestle Base
Anyone who loves to entertain will get tons of use out of this extendable dining table. It can range anywhere from 78" to 102" in length and seat as many as eight people. It'll also add a vintage farmhouse appeal to any space, plus the table's trestle base means your feet won't be constantly bumping into any annoying table legs.

Skempton Hinged Lid Storage Bench
We love a good storage ottoman here at AT, but a storage bench can be equally as functional, not to mention stylish. This particular bench sports a classic design that'll fit right in with other farmhouse- or coastal-inspired pieces. It's slim in terms of silhouette, but as soon as you lift the seat up, you're met with a roomy compartment that's perfect for storing linens, reading materials, and more.

Caretti Oversized Chair
We can only imagine how nice it feels to curl up on this oversized armchair after a tiring day. Its comfy seat and wide arms practically invite you to sprawl out, plus the chair's wooden platform foundation resists sagging even amid daily use. We also love this pick's blocky feet, which further give it a homey appearance.

Doraley 2-Door Accent Cabinet with Open Center Shelving
Whether you need a console table for your TV or something to make your hallway feel less bare, this stunning sideboard will do the trick. It's simple in terms of design for the most part, but two honeycomb-textured panels add some pizzazz. The panels open to reveal four roomy storage shelves, plus you get two more uncovered ones in the middle. It's safe to say you'll never be at a loss over where to store your next vinyl record or a travel souvenir.

Fawnburg Upholstered Bed with Storage, Queen
At first glance, this upholstered bed looks like any other contemporary frame in its category. But the cool part is that its footboard actually slides forward, giving you a surprisingly wide storage shelf for extra blankets, pillows, or clothes. With the bed's winged headboard and soft woven fabric, you'll feel snug as a bug night after night.

Hollentown 6-Drawer Dresser
If you prefer cool-toned furnishings, look no further than this capacious six-drawer dresser. It's the perfect addition to any bedroom that lacks closet space; its deep drawers could easily fit half of your wardrobe, and maybe more! The sturdy wooden dresser also has a textured white finish, which adds a unique touch to this otherwise traditional-looking piece.

Kennewick Loveseat
Just because you live in a small space doesn't mean your living room has to house a sparse futon as its main source of seating. This compact but luxurious loveseat proves that even studio dwellers can relax in comfort and style. The mini sofa comes in a deep blue-gray that'll match with lots of other furniture, while its fluffy arm pillows and velvet fabric makes it all the more elegant.

Fawnburg Dining Server
This polished storage cabinet would certainly come in handy in the dining room for holding extra plates, pitchers, and linens, but you could really place it in any room of your home to display more fragile decor pieces. The cabinet has lots of shelf space, which stands behind sophisticated glass doors. Its taupe color is also nice if you want something different from the standard wood tones that many other furnishings come in.

Buy Now

