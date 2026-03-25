Costco Is Selling a 2-in-1 Set That’ll Make You the Most Organized Traveler

The backpack is available in two sizes, although many shoppers opt for the standard size which holds 28 liters and measures 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 8.1 inches so it is compliant with the personal item regulations of most domestic airlines. Meanwhile, the larger version, known as the “extended” bag, is capable of holding up to 38 liters and measures 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 8.1 inches before being expanded, and 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 10 inches after being expanded. AT Lifestyle Editor Lizzy Francis was able to bring this on an international flight, fully expanded, without any issues.