Costco Is Selling a 2-in-1 Set That’ll Make You the Most Organized Traveler
Behind any successful trip is a smartly packed bag, with room to spare. If you’re looking to upgrade your travel bag or you’re searching for packing cubes to improve your carry-on organization, then you’re in luck. Costco is selling an amazing bundle of the BAGSMART Blast Travel Backpack and Compression Packing Cubes — both of which are beloved by our editors — for just over $50
What Is the BAGSMART Travel Set Sold by Costco?
The BAGSMART Blast Travel Backpack and 4-piece set of Compression Packing Cubes are typically sold separately, but Costco is selling the packing gems as a set in two color options: black or cream.
The backpack is available in two sizes, although many shoppers opt for the standard size which holds 28 liters and measures 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 8.1 inches so it is compliant with the personal item regulations of most domestic airlines. Meanwhile, the larger version, known as the “extended” bag, is capable of holding up to 38 liters and measures 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 8.1 inches before being expanded, and 12.2 inches by 16.5 inches by 10 inches after being expanded. AT Lifestyle Editor Lizzy Francis was able to bring this on an international flight, fully expanded, without any issues.
This backpack is chock-full of organizing compartments. AT Lifestyle Director Stephanie Nguyen notes that she loves that “it can fit an unbelievable amount of stuff without feeling so bulky.” In total, it has a spacious main compartment that flips open, plus a 180-degree laptop compartment (fits a 15.6-inch) and six independent pockets. It’s also completely machine washable.
Each Costco set includes four packing cubes in various sizes: a small, medium, and large packing cube, plus a bag to store a pair of shoes (no one wants to muck up their belongings from the soles of their footwear!). These packing cubes are brilliant, lightweight, and compressible, giving you instant extra space in your backpack or suitcase. Plus, they have a breathable mesh panel.
Alternatives to Shop if You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
If you don’t have a Costco membership, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. You can purchase the travel backpack as well as the packing cubes separately on the BAGSMART website.
Although they come at a higher price point, there’s a far wider array of color options available on the BAGSMART site — you can pick from 13 beautiful hues for your backpack (I’m personally eyeing the Rose Dawn bag, which is a lovely pastel pink with black accents). Meanwhile, the packing cubes come in at least 18 different colors, with a few other color options out of stock.