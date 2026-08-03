Bathtubs Are Being Replaced with Something Far More Practical, and I Couldn’t Be Happier

The other reason people are moving away from showers is a no-brainer to me: Showers use less water than baths. A full bathtub requires up to 70 gallons of water while a five-minute shower uses only 10 to 25 gallons, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. So by eliminating the bathtub in favor of a dedicated shower, you’re removing the potential for wasted water altogether.



Some real estate experts would argue that if you only have a bathtub, getting rid of it is a major faux pas — unless it’s an absolute necessity — as you consider future buyers. But with this recent news, it looks like they may be wrong and embracing an all-shower household might be the better bet, and I’m happy to see it.