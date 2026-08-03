Bathtubs Are Being Replaced with Something Far More Practical, and I Couldn’t Be Happier
I hate baths, which is a fact that tends to shock most people. When I think about soaking in a bathtub, relaxation does not come to mind for me. Instead, I ruminate about the troubling water usage, overall cleanliness (of myself and the tub), and how fast the bath temperature changes from hot to cold. It just doesn’t sound like a great time.
A quick (and very hot) shower is my preference. I want to be in and out as fast as possible. Plus, showers are so simple and not as fussy — even when you clean the shower doors. Showers are much easier to clean than bathtubs because they have fewer nooks and crannies and no large basin to take care of. I thought I was alone in my bathtub-hating-experience (my husband, for instance, loves them), but when I read this story on Apartment Therapy that bathtubs are being replaced by something far more practical, I felt so seen. Finally, proof that others felt the same way I did!
Why Are Bathtubs Out in 2025?
The article covers a 2024 report done by Angi, the home service site, that found that people remodeling their homes are getting rid of their bathtubs altogether.
This is happening for a multitude of reasons — whether it be accessibility (tubs can be hard to step in and out of) or pure aesthetics. So what are people upgrading their bathrooms to have instead? Large, groutless showers.
Why Large, Groutless Showers Are Better Than Bathtubs
According to the Angi report, one of the most common bathroom remodels homeowners are looking to make is replacing a bathtub with “larger, groutless showers” — and I totally get it. Large, groutless showers are more modern and luxurious than a simple, plain bathtub, plus, they are super accessible-friendly.
Groutless showers are appropriate for people of all ages, are suitable for pets, and are easy to get in and out of versus a bathtub. Roughly 80% of at-home falls happen in the bathtub, which may make you think twice about having one in the first place. And it’s not like these big showers are all utilitarian with no fun — they’re also spa-like. The report found that people are drawn to these specific features within their showers: black and gold finishes, double showerheads, and handheld sprayers.
Another Reason Showers Are Better Than Tubs
The other reason people are moving away from showers is a no-brainer to me: Showers use less water than baths. A full bathtub requires up to 70 gallons of water while a five-minute shower uses only 10 to 25 gallons, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. So by eliminating the bathtub in favor of a dedicated shower, you’re removing the potential for wasted water altogether.
Some real estate experts would argue that if you only have a bathtub, getting rid of it is a major faux pas — unless it’s an absolute necessity — as you consider future buyers. But with this recent news, it looks like they may be wrong and embracing an all-shower household might be the better bet, and I’m happy to see it.