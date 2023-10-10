AT Readers’ Favorite Pillows Are Up to 20% Off on Amazon Prime Day
A great pillow is probably one of the most important essentials in getting a good night’s sleep — second to only a good mattress. It’s the difference between a stiff neck that lingers for a week or waking up with an extra spring in your step, which makes it an invaluable investment. But as far as investments go, this one doesn’t have to cost much because during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running October 10 and 11, our readers’ favorite down alternative pillows are up to 20% off. Whether you’re setting up a guest room as the hosting season gets closer or looking to upgrade your current pillows, these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows might be exactly what you — and your budget — are looking for.
A look at the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
- A reader-favorite down alternative pillow set with a breathable cotton cover and plush fill.
- Available in standard or king sizes.
- On sale for up to 20% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running October 10 and 11.
What’s so great about the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows?
The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are comfortable down alternative pillows that come in a set of two (as all good pillows should!) and are available in both standard (also called queen) and king sizes. They’re a worthwhile investment for any bedroom, guest room, or even couch. The down alternative fill won’t stir up any allergies, and the cotton cover is breathable, so you can sleep with zero worries. If you’re getting these for a guest room, you can easily toss them in the washer and dryer in between stays for extra peace of mind, too.
The pillows are vacuum-sealed before shipping, so let them air out for a day or so before slipping them into a pillowcase and plopping them onto the bed. In a pinch, you can also speed up the process by putting them in the dryer on low heat for a few minutes. Either way, they’ll be fluffy, plush, and ready for some major Zs.
Don’t just take our praise for it, though — more than 500 Apartment Therapy readers ordered a set of the Beckham pillows after we covered them earlier this year. More than 50,000 Amazon shoppers bought these pillows alone in the past month, and there are currently more than 155,000 5-star reviews. In fact, they’re the bestselling pillows on Amazon, and we can totally see why. Between the comfort, quality, and value, there’s no reason why these pillows shouldn’t be the main character to any bedding setup. And at these prices during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s not hard to add a set to our carts.
Buy: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Queen), $56.99 (normally $61.37)