The 25 Best Editor-Tested Pet Products of 2023

With the year coming to a close, it’s only natural to take a look back at what made your year special and what changes you’d like to make in the months ahead. That could mean anything from trimming down the amount of clothing in your closet, appliances on your kitchen counter, or buying brand new furniture. For me and other AT editors, who live with one fuzzy friend (or a few), it also means taking stock of the pet goods we have around our homes to see what’s worth keeping and what’s seen better days.



Editors have fortunately been able to share quite a few of the pet products they’ve loved throughout the year like pet furniture, pet-friendly cleaning supplies, accessories, and more. Those items and more appear below in a comprehensive list of products from treats to toys that kept our pets happy this year. With a little time left to take advantage of holiday sales, why not get your pet something nice? Happy shopping!