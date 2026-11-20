This is easily the busiest time of year for me as a shopping writer. Just thinking about the volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos in my inbox makes my skin crawl. One of the few I’m truly excited about, though, is happening now at Quince. The editor-favorite brand’s affordable luxury goods somehow become even more accessible during its Black Friday Early Access Sale — the 24-hour event where you can save up to 30% off select items when you shop on the Quince app.