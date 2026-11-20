You Have 24 Hours to Shop Quince’s Early Black Friday Sale — Here Are the 10 Best Deals
This is easily the busiest time of year for me as a shopping writer. Just thinking about the volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos in my inbox makes my skin crawl. One of the few I’m truly excited about, though, is happening now at Quince. The editor-favorite brand’s affordable luxury goods somehow become even more accessible during its Black Friday Early Access Sale — the 24-hour event where you can save up to 30% off select items when you shop on the Quince app.
So if you’re a Quince mega-fan like I am or entirely new to the brand, today is the day to dive in and take advantage of the deals. I’ll be grabbing some holiday gifts while I’m at it, too!
The Best Deals from Quince’s Black Friday Early Access Sale
Ahead, find the most worth-it buys from the sale, including editors’ favorite blackout curtains, a relaxation-ready robe, my go-to carry-on luggage, and so much more.