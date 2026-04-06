This Acacia Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage Gem Is a Mega Space-Saver
No matter how many times I think I’m tidying up and getting rid of clutter in my bathroom, I always seem to end up wishing I had more storage. The only problem is that while I can downsize and learn more efficient storage techniques, I can’t create more storage space out of thin air. Or can I? I rent my apartment, so I have to consider a non-drilling storage option, and I don’t have a lot of spare floor space for bookshelves and the like. But there is one simple way to take advantage of underutilized space in my apartment: a shelf that’s designed to fit right above your toilet, like this sleek, breezy acacia wood one from Walmart.
What Is the Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Over-the-Toilet Cabinet?
Available at Walmart for $115, the Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Over-the-Toilet Space Saver Cabinet is a three-tier wooden shelf that, as you can guess, is designed to fit over a toilet, so the shelves end up against the wall above the toilet. While some over-the-toilet storage shelves can look drab or utilitarian, this one is quite eye-catching, largely due to its natural wood design. It’s simple, sure, but it just looks nice. The shelf measures 11.25x26x61 inches and comes in two colors: light honey and white.
Why This Bathroom Cabinet Is So Useful
It’s pretty much always nice to incorporate more storage in your home, and it’s even nicer when that storage is attractive. This shelf adds a breezy, beachy chicness to a bathroom, and even if you don’t need the whole three tiers for toiletry storage, it’s also a great platform for decor. A few green plants would really complement the natural wood. You could also add in a candle or two and a cute trinket tray.
This one is also versatile and can work in several different rooms. “I originally tried it over the toilet, but it interfered with a nearby wall cabinet and made the bathroom feel cramped,” one online reviewer writes. “Instead, I repurposed it in the bedroom as a hobby shelf — and I’m thrilled with the storage!” The raised shelves are designed to accommodate a toilet, and if you don’t do that, you can fit items underneath, like a desk, chair, or record player.
Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Over-the-Toilet Space Saver Cabinet, Walmart, $115