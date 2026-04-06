This Acacia Wood Over-the-Toilet Storage Gem Is a Mega Space-Saver

No matter how many times I think I’m tidying up and getting rid of clutter in my bathroom, I always seem to end up wishing I had more storage. The only problem is that while I can downsize and learn more efficient storage techniques, I can’t create more storage space out of thin air. Or can I? I rent my apartment, so I have to consider a non-drilling storage option, and I don’t have a lot of spare floor space for bookshelves and the like. But there is one simple way to take advantage of underutilized space in my apartment: a shelf that’s designed to fit right above your toilet, like this sleek, breezy acacia wood one from Walmart.