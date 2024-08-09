Blake Lively’s Apartment Has the Most Gorgeous ’90s-Inspired Item (You’ll Want One!)
When you think about the homes of A-list celebrities, your mind probably goes to modern lines, beige, and marble surfaces everywhere. But Blake Lively is subverting expectations with her Tribeca apartment, which she shares with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
She’s been sharing pics on Instagram from inside her exposed brick spot during the press tour of her latest film, It Ends With Us, and the place is giving major ‘90s vibes (think: Monica’s apartment in Friends) especially because of that stunning blue credenza.
The dry-brushed teal blue finish and the brass hardware paired with the warm tones of the antique rug and the floral artwork on the wall make Lively’s apartment feel like the perfect mix between the whimsigoth aesthetic and that iconic Global Village Coffeehouse look that was everywhere during the end of the 20th century.
Are the ‘90s back for yet another round? According to Lively, yes, they absolutely are.
Recreating the look of Lively’s blue credenza couldn’t be easier. There are so many video tutorials out there that show you how to get that shabby chic dry-brush effect when refinishing furniture. All you need is a credenza, bureau, or sideboard that fits your space; your paint of choice; a large paintbrush; and a free weekend. The process takes time and patience, but the end result makes the effort you put in totally worth it.
Or, you can skip the DIY project and pick up a piece of furniture that already has that Blake Lively flair. This sideboard from Wayfair has a similar teal blue hue to it and can fit in a variety of different aesthetics, from farmhouse to coastal.
Forget the beige mansions of the super-rich — Blake Lively’s place is all about color, personality, and adding a bit of ’90s nostalgia where she can. Never have I needed a teal blue credenza in my life more than in this moment.