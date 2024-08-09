Blake Lively’s Apartment Has the Most Gorgeous ’90s-Inspired Item (You’ll Want One!)

Recreating the look of Lively’s blue credenza couldn’t be easier. There are so many video tutorials out there that show you how to get that shabby chic dry-brush effect when refinishing furniture. All you need is a credenza, bureau, or sideboard that fits your space; your paint of choice; a large paintbrush; and a free weekend. The process takes time and patience, but the end result makes the effort you put in totally worth it.