Bonne Maman’s Sampler Box Is the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift (and Bound to Sell Out)
If your mom is anything like mine, she’s not the easiest person to buy gifts for. Sure, she might’ve kept your macaroni art and the holiday cards you made her in elementary school, but the simple truth is that some giftees are harder to impress with material goods than others. One thing I’ve found, though, is that food-based presents are usually a safe bet. Whether you’re offering your recipient a gourmet cheese board, a wine tasting box, or a bottle of rosemary-infused olive oil, it’s all about finding something that’s simply too tasty to resist. Luckily, these are just the words to describe Bonne Maman’s new preserves sampler set, the Made For You Gift Box. Not only does the set come with a variety of crowd-pleasing jam flavors to try, but the contents are beautifully wrapped up in an illustrated gift box. Although Mother’s Day is still about a month away, there’s no telling how long this web-exclusive bundle will last, so you’d better hop on it fast.
Here at AT, we love Bonne Maman jams not only because they taste great, but also because of their artisanal-looking packaging. Even if they weren’t available in an adorable gift box, you could still easily gift the instantly recognizable jars to a loved one as a symbol of appreciation. With this set, however, you get eight mini containers of fan-favorite flavors such as apricot, fig, wild blueberry, orange marmalade, and more. Each one contains only natural ingredients and tastes like it’s homemade. The preserves are the perfect accompaniment to any breakfast, whether your giftee decides to spread strawberry jam on a croissant or slather honey on some toast.
Another great thing about the sampler box is the potential for discovering a new favorite flavor. Your recipient might think they love raspberry or fig the most, but who knows? They might just become an orange marmalade convert. Additionally, we can’t say we’re surprised that Bonne Maman managed to ace the packaging on this bundle (hello, cottagecore vibes!). After all, we’re used to covering their stunning holiday advent calendars, which typically sell out in no time. We can only suggest that you snag up a Made For You box quickly, because it might happen again. The great news is that even though Mother’s Day isn’t until May, this delicious food gift won’t go bad. And for only $22, it’s a total steal!
Buy: Made For You Gift Box, $21.90
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Bonne Maman’s Gorgeous Sampler Box Is the Sweetest Mother’s Day Gift (and Bound to Sell Out!)