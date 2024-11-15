Newsletters
I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (They’re 55% Off!)

Tamara Kraus
Tamara KrausManaging Editor, Commerce
Tamara Kraus is the Managing Editor of Commerce at Apartment Therapy and Kitchn. When she's not scouting out the best deals and products, you'll find her on the dance floor at 305 Fitness.
Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesCommerce SEO Writer at Apartment Therapy
I'm the SEO writer for both Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. I'm passionate about interior design, decor hacks, finding comfortable bedding (since she sleeps hot), and starting my day with a warm cup of coffee. My work has been featured in BuzzFeed, PopSugar, Travel + Leisure, and other publications.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Photo: Sidney Bensimon; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.

Here at Apartment Therapy, our editors are continuously on a quest to find the best under-the-radar retailers that are full of seriously high-quality finds for a fraction of the cost. While we love our tried-and-true staples like Amazon, West Elm, and Uncommon Goods for foolproof gifts, we always like to mix things up and discover new spots. This year, one of our go-to places has been Quince, a direct-to-consumer site that offers everything from bedding and towels to even chic clothing and accessories that look just like pricier brands.

From the super roomy carry-on that constantly sells out (and we love just as much as Away) to luxe bedding that’ll turn your bedroom into an instant oasis, Quince’s offerings do not disappoint. And recently, I discovered that Quince’s jacket selection is my new go-to spot for fall and winter gear. No matter what you buy from Quince, everything is made with premium materials at an affordable price. And even better, sustainability is top of mind for Quince — from organic materials to eco-friendly packaging— so you can feel good about your purchases too.

So, because our editors have racked up so many covetable favorites from Quince, we decided to round up our favorite items from Quince that will please anyone on your holiday list this year. Check out 15 of our favorite Quince gifts below so you can get your holiday shopping done in one easy swoop. From your best friend and mom to your grandparents, there’s a special find for everyone in your life.

1 / 15
Premium Down Alternative Pillow
Quince
$39.90

There’s a lot to love about hotel-worthy bedding, and our Executive Director, Mark, found a pillow that matched the one he fell in love with during a hotel stay. "I realized that the soft/medium Quince Premium Down Alternative Pillow I already owned was practically a dupe for the hotel pillow. It was luxuriously soft and almost squishy." If you're looking to gift a pillow that offers ultimate comfort, this is an excellent option.

Buy Now
2 / 15
Ruched Faux Fur Throw, 50" x 60"
Quince
$89.90

Everyone gets chilly, and this velvet-like faux fur blanket is the only throw they’ll ever need. Choose from four neutral hues to blend into any bedroom or sofa setup (the glacier color is especially popular!). It's machine washable, too, making it family-friendly and up for everyday use.

Buy Now
3 / 15
Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase
Quince
$129.90

Our executive director of commerce, Mark, never thought he'd love a suitcase as much as his Away version until he tested this one from Quince. It's lightweight, durable, and even had enough room for a weeklong trip to Europe. Spinner wheels, a removable laundry bag, a TSA-approved combination lock, and interior compression system make this suitcase a total game changer while flying or on the road. Plus, it comes in five stylish colors so it'll stand out from all the rest of the suitcases at the airport.

Buy Now
4 / 15
Organic Airy Gauze Quilt Set
Quince
$139.90

I recently upgraded my bed with this hotel-worthy set from Quince, which features a lightweight, gauzy texture that's perfect to use all year. I'm a hot sleeper, so this quilt is the perfect weight, but still feels super cozy. It looks way more expensive than it is, comes in six gorgeous colorways, and machine washes like a dream thanks to the long-staple cotton it's made of.

Buy Now
5 / 15
Australian Shearling Scuff Slippers
Quince
$49.90

The ultimate surefire way to win their heart this holiday? A pair of cozy slippers to replace their over-used ones from last year. These ridiculously cozy Australian shearling scuff slippers feature a moisture-wicking lining so their toes stay warm but not sweaty and adjust to your body temperature.

Buy Now
6 / 15
Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Towels (Set of 2)
Quince
$49.90

Living in a tiny studio, I have an even smaller bathroom with zero ventilation aside from the skinny window next to my shower. This means that I can't have super plush towels because they never dry. The happy medium? These Turkish bath towels make my lackluster bathroom feel like a mini spa, but dry fast so they don't get moldy. I seriously can't stop talking about them, and I know anyone on your list would be excited to receive them this year.

Buy Now
7 / 15
Eco Compression Packing Cubes (6-pack)
Quince
$49.90

If you've never used packing cubes, prepare to have your life changed forever. Keep everything tidy while traveling with this set of six cubes of different sizes. Best of all, they're made with 61 recycled water bottles so you can feel good about gifting these compact, sustainable cubes that'll help your gift recipient pack more.

Buy Now
8 / 15
100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Quince
$39.90

Treat your favorite sleeping beauty to this 100-percent mulberry silk pillowcase that'll instantly elevate their sleeping routine (and possibly their hair and skin, too). At just $40, this pillowcase is a steal compared to other silk versions out there. Did I mention it's machine-washable?!

Buy Now
9 / 15
All-Day Neoprene Belt Bag
Quince
$39.90

For the person who's always on the go, this durable, recycled neoprene belt bag will be their new best friend. The adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit — whether they're at the airport, on a hike, or running errands.

Buy Now
10 / 15
Leather Jewelry Travel Case
Quince
$39.90

Keep the jewelry lover's favorite baubles organized on the road with this stylish, compact jewelry case. It boasts anti-tarnish microsuede lining, four necklace hooks with a pocket, six holes for earrings, and a gorgeous grain calfskin leather.

Buy Now
11 / 15
Charlie Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Quince
$50.00

Elevate their shade game with this designer-worthy version that'll give them an expensive look for less. They're lightweight and polarized to keep their eyes protected in style.

Buy Now
12 / 15
100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan
Quince
$49.90

One thing that's usually at the top of people's lists who have it all? Sweaters — and Quince's selection should not be slept on (I am obsessed with basically all their outerwear right now). This classic cropped cardigan is a must-have in anyone's wardrobe and sure to be reached for weekly.

Buy Now
13 / 15
Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Mask
Quince
$19.90

If you're gifting a sleep mask, make it a good one! The editor-tested Mulbery Silk Beauty Sleep Mask made our Best List. “I love the Champagne color and silk material, which is cool and soft,” says commerce writer Nikol. "I also like that the elastic strap doesn’t cause headaches, even after sleeping with the mask on overnight.” Made with hypo-allergenic and thermoregulation material, it's a comfortable find that won't break the bank.

Buy Now
14 / 15
100% Washable Silk Robe
Quince
$99.90

A breezy robe is a luxurious must-have, and this silk option will make your giftee's space feel ten times more glamorous. Like Quince’s pillowcase and sleep mask, it’s made from 100% mulberry silk. It's also easy to wash, hypoallergenic, and thermoregulating to keep you cozy and cool all year long.

Buy Now
15 / 15
Stainless Steel French Press
Quince
$29.90

This stainless steel French press is a favorite of contributor Ian, who loves how it looks on his counter (and how it works, too!). "It works without the need for a paper filter, and the double-wall build helps it stay hot until you’re ready to pour," he says. It's an excellent gift for those who love coffee, not to mention its stunning stainless steel style.

Buy Now
