I’m Putting a Champagne Bucket in My Bathroom, and It’s the Chicest Storage Trick
Bathroom storage is often tricky, as there’s usually a lot of different stuff to store out of sight and out of mind, and not a lot of room to put it. Plus, there’s quite a bit of temperature fluctuation to keep track of, from steamy showers to hot curling irons, which can easily cause burns or scorched surfaces — especially if you’re in a cramped bathroom or short on counter space.
Well, have I found the solution for you! Apparently, you can make things easier for yourself by investing in a metallic Champagne bucket, ideally an antique one — at least, according to a TikTok I recently came across.
Why a Champagne Bucket Is Useful in the Bathroom
“Next time you’re shopping for antiques, you might wanna keep your eye out for a Champagne bucket,” content creator Erika Veurink says in a recent TikTok video. The elegant silver bucket isn’t there for celebratory bubbly — it’s on her bathroom counter. The ornate metal container with its lavish door-knocker handles featuring a lion on either side makes for eye-catching decor, but it’s also the perfect home for her curling iron and hair straightener.
As the comment section reveals, she’s not the only one with creatively chic bathroom storage ideas. “Champagne bucket for my hot tools, crystal candy dishes for my travel size perfumes, silver tray for my trinkets,” one stylishly minded person dished. Plus, there’s plenty else you can use a shiny silver bucket for. “I use one for umbrellas,” another commenter notes, and I can think about a dozen other uses.
Getting Your Own Champagne Bucket
Erika mentions in her video that there are “lots” of antique Champagne buckets available on resale sites, which can be a good option if you don’t have time to shop in-person.
But browsing the aisles of a local vintage shop, thrift store, or flea market can be a lovely way to spend an afternoon, and you’ll have the bonus of being able to see the actual size, shape, and feel of the Champagne buckets instead of just relying on photos.