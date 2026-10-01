I’m Putting This Dollar Tree Office Organizer in My Pantry, and It’s the Smartest Storage Trick

However, if you’re not able to find this cheap organizer at Dollar Tree or don’t happen to live near one, you can find a similar clear acrylic holder at Target, albeit not at Dollar Tree prices. The Threshold acrylic wall pocket ($12.99) has the same general size and look, but with elegant gold accents in the corners. It measures 9.25 inches tall, 3.55 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. Like the Dollar Tree version, it also comes with materials to help you mount it to the wall if you so desire (but you definitely don’t have to).