I’m Putting This Dollar Tree Office Organizer in My Pantry, and It’s the Smartest Storage Trick
I cook at home regularly, which means I’m often using my groceries up and buying more just as quickly. As my schedule gets busier, I’ve streamlined my grocery shopping and have more go-to staples I buy frequently. However, some of the groceries I rely on don’t easily fit in my cabinets due to their bulky shape or awkward packaging.
That’s why this pantry organizer hack using just a plastic Dollar Tree office organizer caught my eye. Here’s how it works.
Why You Should Put a Dollar Tree Wall Pocket Organizer in Your Pantry
In this Instagram video, you see content creator Sarah Mitchell revealing that she keeps a clear plastic wall pocket from Dollar Tree in her kitchen cabinet. It’s the kind of wide, narrow open slot you usually store paperwork in at an office, but she has a better idea for it.
“You can put your tortillas in it,” she says, immediately demonstrating how easy it is to set up. Just place the wall pocket up against the back or side wall of your pantry cabinet — no drilling required. Once it’s in place, she slides in several bags of tortillas and wraps, essentially filing them like paperwork. The wall pocket effortlessly contains the large, floppy packages and barely takes up much space at all.
Why This Pantry Storage Hack Is So Smart
This Dollar Tree pantry storage hack is both brilliant and affordable. It’ll only cost you $5, and it makes it so much easier to organize packages that can’t stand on their own and take up way too much space in your cabinet. By using the office organizer, you are storing things vertically and freeing up more space.
However, if you’re not able to find this cheap organizer at Dollar Tree or don’t happen to live near one, you can find a similar clear acrylic holder at Target, albeit not at Dollar Tree prices. The Threshold acrylic wall pocket ($12.99) has the same general size and look, but with elegant gold accents in the corners. It measures 9.25 inches tall, 3.55 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. Like the Dollar Tree version, it also comes with materials to help you mount it to the wall if you so desire (but you definitely don’t have to).