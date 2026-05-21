Target Shoppers Are Obsessed with These “Stunning” $20 Mood Lamps (I’m Buying Two!)
As summer approaches, coastal decor is totally taking over my feed — and I’m not at all mad about it. In particular, seashells seem to be popping up everywhere right now. From shell mosaics to shell-shaped patio furniture, this classic coastal motif is definitely having a moment as summer decor lands in stores.
And I’m not the only one who’s loving the trend, either: Earlier this week, Instagram users went wild for these adorable new seashell-shaped lamps from Studio McGee at Target.
“These are gonna be everywhere in this house,” said content creator Lindsay Stewart in an Instagram post showcasing the gorgeous accent lamps. “[They have] such a gorgeous glow.”
Studio McGee’s Stunning LED Seashell Lamps Are Just $20
Part of Studio McGee’s summer collection for Threshold, these LED lamps come in two different shell shapes: a classic clam shell and a majestic conch (although currently the conch is on backorder). When they’re not in use, they look just like your average seashell; the lamps are made of resin, which makes them pretty durable too.
The lights are touch-activated, which keeps the design sleek and subtle — and makes for a fun party trick once the sun starts to set! Just one tap turns these simple shells into illuminated scene-stealers that guests are almost guaranteed to love. With a warm-toned glow, the lamps emit an ambient light that’s perfect for cozy summer evenings.
“Love this light to add a festive touch to a tablescape or party table,” wrote one happy customer. “I will purchase more to scatter around the table.” Another also plans to stock up on the seashells: “I bought it for the patio, but love it so much for inside! I have to get another.”
Some call out that the lamp only holds its charge for about 6 hours, although one person argues, “that is plenty of use time for an accent light used decoratively.” Plus, the sleek cordless look and placement flexibility make these LED lights totally worth it — especially at their price point.
If you’re unable to snag these seasonal finds at Target, you can find similar seashell accent lamps at Pottery Barn. They offer several different designs, actually — the coral is my personal favorite.
I’m a firm believer that every space in your home should have a whimsical trinket or two. And as a Cape Cod girl, something about a seashell will always scream “chic” to me. Plus, I love that these specific shells do double-duty! Not only are they adorable, but the LED lights also add to the ambiance.
Scoop one of these stylish shells up while you still can; I have a feeling these are going to go fast!
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