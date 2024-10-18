I Came Out, Then Lived Alone for the First Time — Here’s What I Didn’t Expect

I have more often than not thought of my rambling mouth as a curse, as it often spits out the truth before I have a chance to swallow it back down. But in this case, I’m so grateful for my coming out — even if on a whim. I hadn’t realized that while I wrote my bisexuality as a small part of my identity, it was silently feeding on shame and neglect, casting constant shadow over my mind. Looking back, I can see now that it wasn’t the annoyance with excessive labels or the incessant need to identify as something that kept me silent. It was fear.



As I write this, I know that this essay itself is another coming out — more concrete than any before. While I’m anxious for unsolicited opinions and consequences that may follow, I find comfort in the space I’ve cultivated while living alone and fully embracing myself, those who have provided me with unconditional love, and in the realization that coming out was the first step to truly coming home.