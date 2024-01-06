HomeGoods Is Selling a Cute Corn-on-the-Cob Stool You’ll Want Like a Bushel Of

Maximalist spaces are often filled with colorful, quirky decor and furniture, but one-of-a-kind pieces can be hard to come by if you’re not antique shopping or thrifting. If your space needs a pop of color and personality, HomeGoods has a stool that’s perfect for a vanity or children’s room, and just a little bit … corny.



A stylish corn-on-the-cob stool was spotted at HomeGoods in mid-December for $69 and has since made the rounds on TikTok, where people are rushing into stores to purchase it. “Consider yourself BLESSED,” one person commented on thrift-fluencer Aarica Nichole’s TikTok. With a decent-sized chunk “bitten” out of the side, the stool is a must-have for anyone that enjoys faux-food decor.