HomeGoods Is Selling a Cute Corn-on-the-Cob Stool You’ll Want Like a Bushel Of

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published about 4 hours ago
Maximalist spaces are often filled with colorful, quirky decor and furniture, but one-of-a-kind pieces can be hard to come by if you’re not antique shopping or thrifting. If your space needs a pop of color and personality, HomeGoods has a stool that’s perfect for a vanity or children’s room, and just a little bit … corny.

A stylish corn-on-the-cob stool was spotted at HomeGoods in mid-December for $69 and has since made the rounds on TikTok, where people are rushing into stores to purchase it. “Consider yourself BLESSED,” one person commented on thrift-fluencer Aarica Nichole’s TikTok. With a decent-sized chunk “bitten” out of the side, the stool is a must-have for anyone that enjoys faux-food decor.

Food-shaped stools aren’t a new thing for HomeGoods. The retailer has created a variety of culinary decor that look a little too appetizing to be used for seating. They’ve sold strawberry and lemon stools, alongside other fruits (pineapple, kiwi, and orange) to create a veritable fruit salad.  Urban Outfitters has also sold a corn stool, although at a higher price point

If your local HomeGoods doesn’t have the corn stool, there’s a similar one on Amazon for $140. Although it’s double the price, the item’s one five-star review ensures that it’s worth the price (plus the photo left from the reviewer might make you laugh!). 

This stool might be a corny purchase, but it’ll be an a-maize-ing addition to any space.

