Costco Just Announced Another Major Shopping Change, and It Has Shoppers Divided

But some people on TikTok complained. In one video in late July, a user complained that the people in front of them in the card scanner line were denied entry to Costco because they weren’t the “primary card owner.” They also noted that under the previous Costco card system, you weren’t able to check out unless you had your Costco card, anyway. In the caption of the video, they wrote: “Lets [sic] say that it’s a family members card, you are still buying items and bringing them money, so who cares if its not you.”



The change will roll out to all stores through 2024.