Costco Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This New “Modern” Planter
Is it time for an outdoor glow-up? Your porch and patio may be in desperate need of an accessory or two — and the geniuses at Costco are swooping in with just the find. There’s a new concrete planter on the warehouse floor right now that looks like it belongs at a high-end home decor store. But it’s under $50 and so lightweight that you can rearrange to your heart’s content without breaking out a two-wheeler (or breaking your back!).
“There’s a new round concrete planter at Costco, and it stopped me in my tracks,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds on Instagram shared in a recent video. “This is so beautiful. It’s concrete but relatively lightweight. It’s 21 inches high and 18 and a half inches wide, and it looks way more expensive than it is.”
“Ohhh I love the design!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another said, “Was just talking about getting one of these for planting sunflowers!!!!”
Where to Find This Season’s Outdoor Must-Have
Unfortunately, this planter appears to be an in-store exclusive item. That means you’ll have to head to your nearest Costco to see if it’s in stock rather than order it online for pickup or delivery. But if you’re in a bind and need to order something ASAP, there are a few similar planters from Pottery Barn and The Home Depot that you can check out instead.
The small fluted concrete planter from Pottery Barn is a solid alternative to this Costco planter because it’s on sale right now for under $50. It’s just under 10 inches tall, so it’s a bit smaller than Costco’s — but the fluted design makes up for it. It’s just as modern and dimensional as the Costco version, and is perfect for placing on a patio dining or coffee table.
Need something a bit larger? This planter from The Home Depot is almost the same size as Costco’s soon-to-be viral version. It’s a simple round shape and features a drainage hole at the bottom, which will prevent your plants from getting root rot. It’s a bit pricier at $96, but it’s heavy-duty and will last for so many seasons to come.
Check your local Costco to see if the modern concrete planters are in stock, and give your porch or patio an instant facelift without breaking the bank.
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