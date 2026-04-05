Costco Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This New “Modern” Planter

Is it time for an outdoor glow-up? Your porch and patio may be in desperate need of an accessory or two — and the geniuses at Costco are swooping in with just the find. There’s a new concrete planter on the warehouse floor right now that looks like it belongs at a high-end home decor store. But it’s under $50 and so lightweight that you can rearrange to your heart’s content without breaking out a two-wheeler (or breaking your back!).