Costco Is Selling a “Gorgeous” $40 Dinnerware Set That Shoppers Are Buying 2 of at a Time
Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or feel the need to refresh the space you have, you may be on the hunt for new dinnerware. But building a collection or buying a complete set can set you back hundreds of dollars — keyword here is “can.” If you stop by Costco, though, you can pick up a complete 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set for just $40, and it looks so much more expensive than that price point. In fact, it looks so good, you may want to pick up two sets just in case you decide to host a big dinner party (yes, they’re dinner party quality!).
“This gorgeous 16-piece dinnerware set features dinner and salad plates and dinner and cereal bowls!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “Choose from two color sets for $39.99!”
Available in sage and linen, these Over & Back dinnerware sets have that homey, handmade feel. Each set comes with four of each type of dish, giving you complete place settings for four people. And every piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
“We have the gray … love the color and style!” one person commented on the Costco Buys post. “Love mine,” another Costco shopper added, with another writing, “We love this set!!”
“I love these,” someone else wrote. “I got the white ones four years ago.” And another shopper said, “I got the sage one last week and it’s soo cute and classy.”
If you shop on Costco’s website, you can choose from four color options: sage, linen, gray, and blue, all of which have that hand-glazed look. Now all you need is a fresh set of flatware and you’ve given your kitchen the mini makeover it’s been craving!
Grab the Over & Back dinnerware set while it’s on Costco floors for just $40, and you’ll be more than ready to host friends and family.