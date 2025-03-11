You Can Grab a Pair of Wireless Sconces at Costco for Just $30 (They Look 3x the Price!)
When you have a dark bathroom, bedroom, or hallway, shedding light on the situation can pose a challenge. Overhead lights might make a space feel cluttered, and a lack of surface area knocks lamps off the table (literally). Sconces may just be your best option, but they’re also the trickiest lighting fixture to install because of their wiring needs — that is, until right now. Costco just put cordless sconces on the warehouse floor that give you that boost of light wherever you need it, without you having to hire an electrician.
“Costco has these cordless, rechargeable wall sconces that you can literally mount anywhere,” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram said in a recent video. “They come in two different colors. You just recharge by USB-C. They’re dimmable, and they’re cordless so there’s no wiring required.”
Costco’s Globe sconces come in a set of two for just under $30 when purchased in-store, or $40 when purchased on Costco.com. The renter-friendly lights feature three different brightnesses, all in a soft, warm white, as well as a timer function that shuts them off after an hour. They also come in both a brass and black finish with simple white shades that pair perfectly with any aesthetic.
“My husband occasionally kept knocking off his nightstand light, and mine used to take the space for other stuff. A wall light that runs without a cable and/or can be recharged seemed to be the solution, and yes it certainly is,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “Installation was easy, the USB-C cable is long enough to reach the power outlet. The battery indicator light is tiny hidden behind the on/off switch and hardly visible, so it is not a bother.”
Another person wrote, “Found this item at my local Costco and couldn’t resist picking it up. I’m thankful that I did because it’s fantastic! It was surprisingly easy to hang and now it looks great above my couch, where I didn’t have any light before. Finally, I can read at night without having to squint. I’ll probably pick another one up for my basement before they sell out. The best!”
Give that dark corner of your home a bright new look with these simple-yet-stylish sconces that can go anywhere and everywhere. You’ll wish you’d known about them sooner!