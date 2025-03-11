You Can Grab a Pair of Wireless Sconces at Costco for Just $30 (They Look 3x the Price!)

Another person wrote, “Found this item at my local Costco and couldn’t resist picking it up. I’m thankful that I did because it’s fantastic! It was surprisingly easy to hang and now it looks great above my couch, where I didn’t have any light before. Finally, I can read at night without having to squint. I’ll probably pick another one up for my basement before they sell out. The best!”



Give that dark corner of your home a bright new look with these simple-yet-stylish sconces that can go anywhere and everywhere. You’ll wish you’d known about them sooner!