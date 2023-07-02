Is Costco Open on July 4th?
Ahead of the Fourth of July, it’s time to stock up on those BBQ staples — especially if you plan on hosting a large party. Wholesale stores like Costco are perfect for buying party food and supplies in bulk, because you’ll end up with a full cart of everything you need in the blink of an eye. While you’re making your grocery list, you’re probably wondering: Is Costco open on Independence Day?
If you’re heading to Costco for some last-minute ingredients, run your errands prior to the holiday, because the retailer will not be open on the Fourth of July. Because they allow their employees to have the day off, don’t expect to shop on Tuesday, but the store will have their regular business hours on the weekend prior to the holiday.
While you’re grabbing the grill essentials, stop by Costco’s bakery for their tasty pull-apart cinnamon rolls, peanut butter chocolate cream pie, or other popular pastries. Not only will your guests appreciate the sweet treat, but you can also break out the dessert during the fireworks. In need of a spread for your vegetarian friends? The highly recommended La Terra Fina Pineapple Habanero Dip & Spread is an adequate option for those who don’t eat meat (plus, parties technically aren’t complete without a dip).
If you happen to wander into the furniture aisles at Costco, take a look at their sales on mattresses and household appliances. Some of the holiday promotions continue as long as mid-July, so you don’t have to immediately rush to buy them.
Because Costco is closed on the Fourth of July, it’s probably best to do your shopping before July 3 (but procrastinating won’t hurt if you go shopping at opening hours). And while you’re shopping, keep an eye out for one of Costco’s portable hammock chairs and affordable cooler bags for the rest of your outdoor summer festivities.