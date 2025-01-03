Costco Just Dropped the $15 “Must Have” Household Item of the Year (You’ll Never Stop Using It!)
When you need to store items, do you typically grab a Ziploc bag? There’s no doubt that plastic zipper bags are a household must-have, and while there may be a brand you typically gravitate toward for your needs, there is a new one you can add to that list: Kirkland’s Signature Freezer Bags, which are now available at Costco.
The CostcoDeals Instagram account recently shared that the bags are now in stores, along with some key details. The bags are sold in two sizes, “the Gallon plus size, which contains 192 bags per box and is priced at $15.99, and the Quart plus size, which contains 264 bags per box and is priced at $14.99,” the account wrote in the caption.
The account also noted that both the Kirkland signature Gallon plus and Quartz Plus are 20% larger than a standard storage bag. The bags are also extra wide and heavy-duty. This is great news for someone who frequently uses plastic zipper bags. The bags are available in select locations and online at Costco.com.
Instagrammers commented with their excitement, saying things like, “Bought these on Sunday! 100% recommend! They had them as a product demo, and I was sold! Much better than other brands!” and “🙌 Let’s get this.”
Reddit users who have purchased this item have shared, “Picked up the gallon freezer bags the last time we were in (Austin), and they are fantastic! The zipper locks are great and don’t feel cheap, and the “stand and fill” option is a huge plus for me.” Another said, “We got them and love them!”
If you happen to come across them, consider adding them to your cart during your next shopping trip.