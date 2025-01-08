Costco Is Selling a $20 Plant Find, and It’s Perfect for the New Year
Plant-lovers, get ready for a special treat this year! Whether your home is already a plant paradise or you’re looking to start a new collection, Costco has something great for you. The warehouse chain is selling money tree plants in stores for $19.99 — yes, you read that correctly!
Danielle Blundell, Apartment Therapy’s executive home director, spotted the trees at a Costco in New Jersey. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it’s also the perfect pick-me-up for those winter blues. In a recent Reel shared by Valerie’s Kitchen, you can see that the plant is vibrant, healthy, and makes the perfect addition to your home.
This isn’t the first time Costco has sold money trees. Reddit users who purchased them last year shared their love for the plant. One said, “This is highly recommended. Indoor plant and extremely easy to take care of.”
Money plants are said to bring prosperity and good energy to their owners, so whether your New Year’s resolution is to save money, make more money, or grow your plant collection, this plant will encourage all three of those goals. Money trees, also known as Pachira aquatica, are native to Central and South America. This beautiful plant is known to thrive in bright, indirect light, which makes it the perfect addition to your home or office.
If you happen to head to your local Costco and can’t find this beauty, don’t stress: Lowe’s has similar and affordable money trees for under $20, which are only available online.
So on your next Costco trip or Lowe’s shopping session, make sure you snag this beauty before they sell out. It’s a wonderful way to kick off the new year with a fresh, green start. After all, for the price, this is unbeatable and excellent for anyone who is interested in adding a new touch of greenery to their home.