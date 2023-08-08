For $159.99 you’ll get this six-foot-tall animatronic skeleton that “raises the dead with this punk rock music,” according to the item’s description. With a bold red mohawk and purple sleeveless vest, this skeleton is impossible to miss. The motion-activated monster has a spooky monologue and comes with a timer function to allow him to stay on for six hours. As he shreds his guitar, his music will literally make your head roll, and your neighbors just might be a bit fearful if they see him towering over their home.