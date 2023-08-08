Costco Is Selling a 6-Foot Rock-and-Roll Skeleton
With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to start figuring out your spooky home decor, and that includes indoor and outdoor props, decorations, and animated monsters. And thanks to retailers like Costco, you’ll find something that’ll be the talk of the entire neighborhood.
This year’s Skeleton Punk Rocker will cost you a bit more than you’d pay for an actual rock concert, but this one is a bit more … chilling than your average show.
For $159.99 you’ll get this six-foot-tall animatronic skeleton that “raises the dead with this punk rock music,” according to the item’s description. With a bold red mohawk and purple sleeveless vest, this skeleton is impossible to miss. The motion-activated monster has a spooky monologue and comes with a timer function to allow him to stay on for six hours. As he shreds his guitar, his music will literally make your head roll, and your neighbors just might be a bit fearful if they see him towering over their home.
In the TikTok below, you can get a closer look at his guitar that resembles a tombstone. If you’re going to go all out this Halloween, this skeleton would pair perfectly with the scary rock band of animatronic creatures currently for sale at Lowe’s.
Currently, the item has amazing reviews for its functionality and easy assembly, and one commenter even mentioned that the skeleton is placed in their music room and received some punk-rock pins.
Although this skeleton isn’t 12-feet tall like the latest scarecrow at Lowe’s or the infamous Home Depot skeleton, it’ll be as scary (and entertaining) if it’s placed in your yard or home properly. Don’t wait too long, though — Halloween products at Costco have been released for nearly a month and are flying off the shelves.