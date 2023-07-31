Lowe’s Frightening New 12-Foot Scarecrow Is a Halloween Must-Have
Although summer hasn’t come to an end yet, fall happens to be around the corner, which means Halloween is practically tomorrow. Don’t worry, there’s time to gather your decorations and accessories for the spooky season, since stores like Costco and Lowe’s are here to help.
The Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Scarecrow is available at Lowe’s to haunt customers and nearby neighbors, plus its piercing red eyes might leave unlucky passersby with a nightmare. Maybe it will make you the winner of your neighborhood’s unspoken Halloween decorating contest. 12-foot-tall haunting creatures aren’t new, since the 12-foot-tall skeleton from Home Depot has been seen in many lawns throughout the holidays.
@adventurewithbeau Lowes Halloween Animatronics are on display! #halloween #halloween2023 #animatronics #skeleton #lowes ♬ original sound – adventureswithbeau
In a TikTok by @adventureswithbeau, the gigantic scarecrow can be seen towering over other animatronic skeletons and witches, including a sold-out rock band of reapers. Whether you choose to place this scarecrow indoors or outdoors, it’ll definitely be a frightening sight for a haunted house, yard decor, or trick-or-treating.
For $398, the giant scarecrow is styled with an equally tall scythe, pointy hat, and a glowing ribcage. Between its sound/human sensor and footpad/button to activate its motion detection, it will relay a chilling monologue for anyone that approaches. The product has already received 28 stellar reviews on Lowe’s website, and customers have applauded the durability, quality, and easy setup. One customer recommended installing the chest plate with two people and taking photos during the installation for an easy deconstruction after Halloween.
Since the musical group of reapers sold out incredibly fast at Lowe’s, you’re not going to want to wait until the end of August and September to purchase this 12-foot-tall scarecrow. Plus, the tall skeleton in your neighborhood is going to need some competition.
Buy: Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Scarecrow, $398