Lowe’s Frightening New 12-Foot Scarecrow Is a Halloween Must-Have

For $398, the giant scarecrow is styled with an equally tall scythe, pointy hat, and a glowing ribcage. Between its sound/human sensor and footpad/button to activate its motion detection, it will relay a chilling monologue for anyone that approaches. The product has already received 28 stellar reviews on Lowe’s website, and customers have applauded the durability, quality, and easy setup. One customer recommended installing the chest plate with two people and taking photos during the installation for an easy deconstruction after Halloween.