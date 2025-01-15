This Costco Find Is a Perfect Dupe of an IKEA Favorite That’s 6x the Price
There’s no such thing as too much countertop or storage space when it comes to kitchens. An extra shelf or square foot of countertop can really change your workflow for the better, but you don’t need to embark on a complete remodel to get that added space you crave.
Costco has a kitchen cart available online and in warehouses right now that gives you so much added workspace and storage, you’ll wonder how you ever got anything done in your kitchen before bringing this thing home.
“Costco has a new kitchen cart that can also be used as an island, and it has the most beautiful acacia wood top,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds (@costcohotfinds) Instagram account said in a recent video. “It also has hooks on one side and a towel bar on the opposite side. It has two drawers.”
This handy kitchen cart has a clean look that would work in nearly any space, heavy duty casters to make moving it around a breeze, and tons of added storage, so your cramped cabinets will finally be able to breathe again.
“I bought one from there a few years ago, and I love it,” one Costco shopper wrote in the comments. Another person said, “I have this and I absolutely adore it. I don’t have a full kitchen, and it’s been an amazing addition and has lots of surface space and storage space.”
“I have this, and I LOVE IT,” someone else wrote. “Well made, can’t beat the price.”
“Similar to the $600 IKEA version,” another commenter added. Save for a few different measurements, the Seville cart has almost an identical layout as the IKEA RIMFORSA workbench, which retails for $699.
You can grab the cart in stores for just under $110 or online for just under $125. Your kitchen is about to become your new favorite space to be, because now you can actually make your meals completely stress free.