This Costco Find Is a Perfect Dupe of an IKEA Favorite That’s 6x the Price

“Similar to the $600 IKEA version,” another commenter added. Save for a few different measurements, the Seville cart has almost an identical layout as the IKEA RIMFORSA workbench, which retails for $699.



You can grab the cart in stores for just under $110 or online for just under $125. Your kitchen is about to become your new favorite space to be, because now you can actually make your meals completely stress free.