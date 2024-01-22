Costco’s $10 10-Pack of Stone Bowls Are “Such a Steal” — And Only in Stores
If you’ve ever realized that you need more bowls and fewer plates in your home, you’re not alone (but you might benefit from a blate!). Whether you’ve struggled to find the perfect bowl for cereal or an appetizing dip, owning a variety of differently-sized bowls is a necessity. And with this set at Costco, you can have that luxury for just $10.
Instagram account @costcobuys recently spotted a 10-pack set of stoneware bowls by Signature, and it’s unbelievable that the set is only $10. According to one shopper, the set is “such a steal.” Another person hinted that the bowls are stunning IRL. “I’ve seen these in person! They are beautiful bowls for the price! I can’t believe they are only $9.99!”
Each 14.5-ounce bowl is decorated with a different color and pattern, so the bowls are just as beautiful as that shopper said. But you’ll have to quickly head to your local Costco, because these bowls are not available on the retailer’s website. This limited-time deal is worth your trip to Costco though, because these kinds of high-quality bowls aren’t usually offered at $1 each.
If your Costco doesn’t have the product in stock, keep an eye out for this similar Signature stoneware set to get restocked. Besides the colors and size variety, this is pretty identical to the other 10-pack, but it’s priced online for $17.99. According to a reviewer, they would buy another set because it’s the “perfect portion-controlled snack bowl for eating ice cream or granola.”
On Amazon, there are two four-pack sets of bowls by Signature that are fit for soup or snacks, but they are both priced higher than the collection at Costco. Take that as your sign to run to Costco for this deal, and consider buying more than one box of bowls!