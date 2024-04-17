This “Super Nice” Costco Chair Is Back in Stock, Just in Time for Spring
I don’t know about you, but a warm, sunny day reminds me that summer — and a beach day — isn’t far off. Thankfully, Costco’s hottest seasonal find will encourage you to swing the summertime away, whether you’re camping, sunbathing, or just hanging out at the park.
The Rio Swinging Hammock Chair lets you relax hammock-style just about anywhere, thanks to the chair’s pillow head rest and drink holder. Because it’s portable with a hands-free carry bag, it’s a summer essential — and it’s $60, which isn’t too bad, considering all it offers.
Available in blue, green, or camouflage, the chair comfortably holds up to 300 pounds and is rust-resistant, thanks to its steel-coated frame. And if you’re near a Costco, definitely stop in to grab one, because a TikTok by @costcoguide shows that it’s $10 cheaper in stores than online.
The hammock chair has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Costco’s website and is getting praise for its comfort and head support — especially for a night filled with stargazing. After a shopper tested the chair out, they knew that they “immediately needed one.”
“Absolutely perfect for laying back and looking at the stars — with a campstool footrest,” they wrote. “Otherwise [it] can be a bit uncomfortable — gotta have someplace for your feet to be up. I like that the straps let you choose to sit upright, recline, or lots of positions in between. Seems sturdy. Sets up and takes down easily. No tools required.”
Another reviewer said that the chair is “comfortable and roomy,” while a different customer wrote that they can sit criss-cross applesauce in it. “I just recently bought this chair from Costco and could not be more pleased,” they wrote.
One thing to note is that the chair really benefits from buying a footstool to go with it. As one TikTok commenter said, it’s “the most awesome chair but the universal footstool takes it to another level.” This one on Amazon would complement the chair perfectly.
Just imagine the uncomfortable ground at a soccer game or campfire, and let that guide you to snapping up one of these chairs during your next Costco run.