This $22 Costco Bestseller Is Back in Stock for the Holidays (It’s the Perfect Gift!)

Waxed amaryllis bulbs are also the gift that keeps on giving, too. After the first bloom is finished, you can remove the wax and plastic wrapping from the bulb and place it in a cool, dry space (like a paper bag in a dark closet). After about 12 weeks, you can take the bulb out of its hiding spot and place it in soil, water it, then watch it come back to life. Flowers should sprout again within four to six weeks.