This $22 Costco Bestseller Is Back in Stock for the Holidays (It’s the Perfect Gift!)
You know it’s the holiday season when you start to see waxed amaryllis bulbs popping up at your favorite stores, and Costco just rolled out its best-selling amaryllis for another year. If you’ve never bought one of those all-in-one plants before, you might want to consider doing so right now because they make the perfect last-minute gift for teachers, coworkers, and plant-loving friends.
The beautiful thing about waxed amaryllis (besides the gorgeous flowers they produce during the season) is that they require basically no care at all. Everything these plants need to sprout and bloom is packed into that wax seal around the bulb. They don’t need any soil or extra watering, and they’ll thrive in a location that gets bright, indirect sunlight.
The only thing you might want to do on a regular basis is rotate the bulb so the stalk grows straight. Otherwise, it may topple and need a bit of support when the flowers start to bloom.
Waxed amaryllis bulbs are also the gift that keeps on giving, too. After the first bloom is finished, you can remove the wax and plastic wrapping from the bulb and place it in a cool, dry space (like a paper bag in a dark closet). After about 12 weeks, you can take the bulb out of its hiding spot and place it in soil, water it, then watch it come back to life. Flowers should sprout again within four to six weeks.
Costco is selling a three-pack of waxed amaryllis bulbs for just under $22, or you can stock up on a similar online-only set for $37.99 and ensure you always have a plant on hand when a last-minute gift is needed. Keep one for yourself, too! The blooms are beyond gorgeous and will definitely add a bit of Christmas cheer to any space.