Target Is Selling Adorable Holiday Cookie Jars for Just $5 (They’re So Festive!)
If you’re not yet familiar with Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, you’re in for a real treat. Typically located at the front of the store, this section is dedicated to budget-friendly items of all kinds for under $5 (plus, you can once again shop it online!). Shoppers have found some of the best viral gems in this area, from glass goblets to chic soap dispensers to festive decor. And the latest finds that I’m getting for every room in my home are actually fan-favorites from last holiday season: $5 glass and ceramic cookie jars.
My personal favorite is the $5 clear glass gingerbread house cookie jar, which shoppers couldn’t get enough of when it hit shelves in October 2023. The new additions are just as cute, though, from the ceramic peppermint cookie jar to the painted gingerbread house jar and the clear North Pole candy jar. They’re great additions to Target’s $5 ceramic Christmas village gingerbread houses, too, if you see those in Bullseye’s Playground.
Each of the food-safe jars are perfect for storing sweets and treats, but you can also use it all over the house to store things like coffee pods, toiletries, craft supplies, or even as a seasonal flower jar.
With adorable etchings on the roof, door, windows, and other details, the clear option is the quintessential addition to your holiday decor collection. And for only $5? It’s a steal! Fill it with candy for guests, or even add fake snow for a mini DIY snowglobe display. It’s already in high demand, reselling for as much as $39 on eBay — eight times the original price! Whatever you choose to do with it, make sure you act fast if you’ve got your heart set on it (or any of them, for that matter!).
While these jars aren’t currently available online, I recommend running to your local Target to get your hands on them before they’re gone. If your local Target is already sold-out of any of the adorable jars, Walmart is selling a cute painted gingerbread house cookie jar with a removable lid for only a few dollars more (still under $10!). Let us know how you style yours in the comments below.
