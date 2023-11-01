This Oprah-Loved Bedding Brand Is Having a Major Sale — Snag These Editor-Tested Picks for 30% Off
We all know Black Friday comes just one day after Thanksgiving, and it’s the biggest (a.k.a. the most chaotic) shopping day of the year. If you’re strategic and have a plan laid out — which we’re here to help with — chances are you can knock out tons of holiday gifts in one day and save tons in the process. Still, cutting it that close to the holidays can be seriously nerve-racking. Hinging on your ideal gift being on sale and in stock and, if you’re ordering online, arriving in the mail on time is stressful. I don’t know about you, but I like to get started early. Luckily, tons of brands have the same mindset, including Cozy Earth.
Starting on the first day of November, Cozy Earth will be celebrating Black Friday nearly all month long. We here at AT are in total agreement with Oprah Winfrey — Cozy Earth products have made her Favorite Things List for years — that the brand lives up to its name, with numerous bedding and bath products that we can’t get enough of. Right now, all of them and more are at least 30 percent off until Nov. 26, with free shipping on orders of at least $50. Without further ado, here are 10 editor-loved products that you can get for less during the sale.