This Oprah-Loved Bedding Brand Is Having a Major Sale — Snag These Editor-Tested Picks for 30% Off

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published about 4 hours ago
We all know Black Friday comes just one day after Thanksgiving, and it’s the biggest (a.k.a. the most chaotic) shopping day of the year. If you’re strategic and have a plan laid out — which we’re here to help with — chances are you can knock out tons of holiday gifts in one day and save tons in the process. Still, cutting it that close to the holidays can be seriously nerve-racking. Hinging on your ideal gift being on sale and in stock and, if you’re ordering online, arriving in the mail on time is stressful. I don’t know about you, but I like to get started early. Luckily, tons of brands have the same mindset, including Cozy Earth.

Starting on the first day of November, Cozy Earth will be celebrating Black Friday nearly all month long. We here at AT are in total agreement with Oprah Winfrey — Cozy Earth products have made her Favorite Things List for years — that the brand lives up to its name, with numerous bedding and bath products that we can’t get enough of. Right now, all of them and more are at least 30 percent off until Nov. 26, with free shipping on orders of at least $50. Without further ado, here are 10 editor-loved products that you can get for less during the sale.

1 / 10
Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$272.30
was $389.00

Best List editor Britt knew these sheets would be life-changing as soon as she took them out of the package. “I’ve slept in sheets made with 100-percent bamboo viscose before, but these felt nothing like them,” she wrote. “Cozy Earth’s sheets are buttery soft, impressively cooling, and so smooth that they slip through your fingers like silk.”

Buy Now
2 / 10
Bamboo Comforter, Queen/Full
Cozy Earth
$349.30
was $499.00

Britt also tried out the year-round comforter version, which she found to be especially ideal for hot sleepers. As a major bonus, it’s built to work with duvet covers, with loops built in so that it doesn’t slide around inside (and we all know how annoying that can be).

Buy Now
3 / 10
Linen Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$175.05
was $389.00

If you love the lived-in linen look, these sheets earned shopping writer Nikol’s stamp of approval. They stayed in place amidst tossing and turning, and most importantly, were breathable. “The Cozy Earth sheets don’t cause me to sweat, nor do they stick to my skin,” she wrote.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Waffle Bath Towels, Set of Two
Cozy Earth
$84.00
was $120.00

Style editor Blair’s go-to towels after a shower are these waffle ones from Cozy Earth, due to their two-sided design that has the waffle texture on the outside and a softer material on the inside. “While the towel itself appears relatively thin at first glance, it’s deceptively dense and amazingly absorbent,” she added.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Silk Pillow
Cozy Earth
$209.30
was $299.00

This luxurious 100-percent mulberry silk-filled pillow is a favorite of senior commerce editor (and side sleeper) Alicia, because in addition to having the perfect medium density, it helps her keep cool during the night.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Ribbed Terry Bath Towels, Set of 2
Cozy Earth
$105.00
was $150.00

Another textured towel we love is this ribbed version that commerce SEO editor Sarah called “the definition of luxury.” They really are that good, just as soft as they are stunning. “These towels feel phenomenal on the skin and more than live up to their absorbent claims — I was practically dry after the first unwrap!” she wrote.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Waffle Bath Wrap
Cozy Earth
$63.00
was $90.00

Looking for a towel you don’t have to constantly hold up? Try out this bath wrap, which turned a once-skeptical Blair into a bath wrap convert. After your shower, you can keep it on while you get ready, since it has two convenient pockets and is extremely lightweight and comfy.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Cloud Knit Throw
Cozy Earth
$118.30
was $169.00

A super cozy throw is the smartest purchase you can make as we head into the winter months, and after giving this option from Cozy Earth a try, Britt is already ready to buy another one. “The Cloud Knit Throw is unbelievably cool and SO soft!” she said. “It’s made from bamboo and has an attractive, breathable weave, so you don’t get too hot when you wrap it around yourself.”

Buy Now
9 / 10
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
$136.50
was $195.00

Blair and Oprah are fans of this ultra-soft PJ set, with the former writing that they "are designed to feel cool and breathable during warmer temps, but considering I’ve stayed cozy using them on recent chilly nights, I consider them ideal year-round sleepwear.”

Buy Now
10 / 10
Silk Pillowcase
Cozy Earth
$84.00
was $120.00

The two-sided silk and linen pillowcase that made our Best List may no longer be available, but the classic silk one is. In fact, associate lifestyle editor Sofia almost exclusively used the silk side, so this one is definitely worth the splurge.

Buy Now
