This Oprah-Loved Bedding Brand Is Having a Major Sale — Snag These Editor-Tested Picks for 30% Off

We all know Black Friday comes just one day after Thanksgiving, and it’s the biggest (a.k.a. the most chaotic) shopping day of the year. If you’re strategic and have a plan laid out — which we’re here to help with — chances are you can knock out tons of holiday gifts in one day and save tons in the process. Still, cutting it that close to the holidays can be seriously nerve-racking. Hinging on your ideal gift being on sale and in stock and, if you’re ordering online, arriving in the mail on time is stressful. I don’t know about you, but I like to get started early. Luckily, tons of brands have the same mindset, including Cozy Earth.