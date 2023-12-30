This Oprah-Approved Bedding Brand Is Offering 25% Off So Many Editor Favorites — Here’s What to Shop ASAP
I learned a lot in 2023, especially about soft goods. Thanks to my job, I was able to try a variety of new bedding right after moving into a new apartment. (I also bought a few of my own pieces right in the beginning.) Now, almost a year later, my biggest takeaway is this: Good bedding is a worthy investment. See, the pieces I bought myself were cheap polyester sheets because I was in a pinch and needed a set. They were stiff and stifling, so clearly, synthetics weren’t the way to go. I quickly learned that I much prefer natural, breathable materials like linen. Specifically, I received, tested, and quickly came to love Cozy Earth’s linen sheets.
Like many of my colleagues here at AT (and Oprah!), I’m now a big fan of the brand. So trust me when I say you’ll want to take advantage of Cozy Earth’s end-of-year sale. Now through January 15, you can save up to 25% sitewide. Although you have nearly three weeks to shop the discounts, you don’t want to wait. Select editor favorites are already selling fast, so check out our top picks below, and snag them in your preferred colorways while you still can!