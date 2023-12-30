This Oprah-Approved Bedding Brand Is Offering 25% Off So Many Editor Favorites — Here’s What to Shop ASAP

Newsletters

I learned a lot in 2023, especially about soft goods. Thanks to my job, I was able to try a variety of new bedding right after moving into a new apartment. (I also bought a few of my own pieces right in the beginning.) Now, almost a year later, my biggest takeaway is this: Good bedding is a worthy investment. See, the pieces I bought myself were cheap polyester sheets because I was in a pinch and needed a set. They were stiff and stifling, so clearly, synthetics weren’t the way to go. I quickly learned that I much prefer natural, breathable materials like linen. Specifically, I received, tested, and quickly came to love Cozy Earth’s linen sheets.

Like many of my colleagues here at AT (and Oprah!), I’m now a big fan of the brand. So trust me when I say you’ll want to take advantage of Cozy Earth’s end-of-year sale. Now through January 15, you can save up to 25% sitewide. Although you have nearly three weeks to shop the discounts, you don’t want to wait. Select editor favorites are already selling fast, so check out our top picks below, and snag them in your preferred colorways while you still can!

Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$311.20
was $389.00

Aside from being known as one of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth is also famous for their bamboo bedding. Best List editor Britt loves their bamboo sheet set in particular, describing its pieces as "buttery soft, impressively cooling, and so smooth that they slip through your fingers like silk." What's more, the sheets are moisture-wicking and prevent that sticky feeling that comes from overheating in bed.

Ribbed Terry Bath Towels, Set of 2
Cozy Earth
$120.00
was $150.00

Bath towels will stay in your home for years, so you want to make sure they tick all the boxes in terms of looks, feel, and durability. Commerce SEO editor Sarah said this set fit her criteria, noting, "I’m picky when it comes to towels, but these ribbed bath towels are some of the softest, most absorbent, and dreamiest towels I’ve ever used — and I’ve tested a lot of towels." Their ribbed texture is incredibly plush, but shoppers say the towels still dry quickly.

Silk Pillow
Cozy Earth
$239.20
was $299.00

After picking up this luxurious silk pillow, senior commerce editor Alicia said it has helped her achieve a better night's sleep. "It's hard to find a great soft pillow these days, so I am thrilled with this one," she said. "I'm a hot sleeper and haven't woken up with my hair stuck to the back of my neck since switching to this pillow." You'll find that this piece, and really most of Cozy Earth's bedding products, is ultra-breathable and therefore perfect for summer (and beyond).

Waffle Bath Wrap
Cozy Earth
$72.00
was $90.00

Tired of your bath towel not staying put when you wrap it around your body? Opt for this waffle-weave wrap, which is designed to stay securely in place and dry you off in no time. Style shopping editor Blair said it's one of the most useful bath linens she's ever used, describing it as "a hands-free happy medium between a towel and robe that’s equal parts good-looking, lightweight, fast-drying, and practical — whether you’re changing at the gym, in a dorm room, or your own bathroom." (Bonus: The wrap has pockets!)

Waffle Blanket, Queen
Cozy Earth
$232.00
was $290.00

Lightweight. Stylish. Breathable. These are just some of the words that describe the popular waffle blanket. Made from a blend of cotton and bamboo, this piece has become a fan-favorite bedding basic — and it's not hard to see why. Select colors are selling fast, so snag your own blanket now!

Bamboo Comforter, Queen/Full
Cozy Earth
$399.20
was $499.00

In addition to the bamboo sheets, Britt also loves Cozy Earth's bamboo comforter. She’s used it since the beginning of the year, and she’s found that it works all year long, no matter what the season. “I love that the comforter doesn’t trap heat, so I’m not pushing it off my legs in the middle of the night or dealing with night sweats,” she said. “It also kept me warm during the cold months without making my bedding extra bulky.”

Bamboo Mattress Pad, Queen
Cozy Earth
$183.20
was $229.00

In addition to the silk pillow, Alicia also owns (and loves!) Cozy Earth's temperature-regulating bamboo mattress pad. "It's cooling, barely noticeable in the best way, and it stays put," she said. "It provides a small layer of padding and mattress protection." Indeed, this thin but substantial mattress accessory was made for hotter climates, so if you live in a particularly humid area, it'll be especially great for you. Plus, if you're not looking to splurge on a new mattress, this makes for a more affordable upgrade.

Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth
$156.00
was $195.00

"I love pretty much every product Cozy Earth has ever introduced, but if I have to pick favorites, I'd go with their long sleeve bamboo pajama set," Blair said of this bedtime must-have. "It's comfortable, flattering, and Oprah-approved, plus lightweight enough to sleep in year-round." She added in her review that her pajamas have maintained the same quality after multiple wash and dry cycles, plus they're so cute, you might be tempted to wear them outside the house.

Premium Plush Bath Mat
Cozy Earth
$40.00
was $50.00

If your current bath mat is feeling a bit raggedy, consider investing in this ultra-plush, cloud-like mat. An easy way to make your bathroom feel more spa-like and luxurious, it’s made from 60% cotton and 40% premium viscose from bamboo. In short, it's thick, soft, and incredibly absorbent.

Bamboo Pillowcases, Standard
Cozy Earth
$79.20
was $99.00

Like Cozy Earth's beloved bedsheets, these bamboo pillowcases are comfortable and breathable. Not only are they extra soft, but they're also super durable. We're talking about a long-term investment that's now discounted, so if you want a taste of this brand on a budget, this is a deal that can't be beaten.

