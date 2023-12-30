This Oprah-Approved Bedding Brand Is Offering 25% Off So Many Editor Favorites — Here’s What to Shop ASAP

I learned a lot in 2023, especially about soft goods. Thanks to my job, I was able to try a variety of new bedding right after moving into a new apartment. (I also bought a few of my own pieces right in the beginning.) Now, almost a year later, my biggest takeaway is this: Good bedding is a worthy investment. See, the pieces I bought myself were cheap polyester sheets because I was in a pinch and needed a set. They were stiff and stifling, so clearly, synthetics weren’t the way to go. I quickly learned that I much prefer natural, breathable materials like linen. Specifically, I received, tested, and quickly came to love Cozy Earth’s linen sheets.