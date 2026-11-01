My Mom’s $12 Cracker Barrel Find Is an Antique-Lover’s Dream

Come to think of it: It’s also why I’ve helped my mother hunt for true antique salt and pepper shakers since I was a little boy. So I know a thing or two about a great set. My mother is a bona fide vintage shaker fiend and usually skips modern reproductions, but a recent road trip and pit stop at Cracker Barrel changed all that. We stumbled upon an adorable vintage-inspired set that’s designed to resemble an antique gas lamp, and both of us were shocked at how weathered (and quaint!) it looked. It’s become a standout from her collection of older salt and pepper shakers. And just a few weeks later, I noticed that other Cracker Barrel shoppers started taking to social media to gush about the same adorable find, too.