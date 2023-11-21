Newsletters

This Editor-Favorite Travel Accessories Brand Is Holding Its Only Sale of the Year — Here’s What You Need to Buy

Alicia Kort
Alicia KortSenior Commerce Editor
Alicia Kort is the Senior Commerce Editor at Apartment Therapy. She has nine years of writing and editing experience. She enjoys writing about cool finds and all things organizing. She's based in Brooklyn and is from the suburbs of Chicago.
published yesterday
overhead shot of a person folding a floral shirt in suitcase that's on a bed with blue and white checkered sheets with other clothes and accessories surrounding the suitcase
Credit: Photo: Christopher Testani; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Now that Black Friday is in full swing, it can feel a little overwhelming as to what deals you should spend your time perusing. Well, I can say that with my many years of shopping writing experience that you should prioritize the retailers that never ever have any sales, like my favorite bedding brand, Parachute, and my favorite travel brand, Dagne Dover. Dagne Dover only has one sale per year, and its Black Friday sale just kicked off today. It lasts through 11/29. Sometimes, Dagne Dover will put its novelty or seasonal colors on sale, but its two best-selling shades, Onyx and Camel, are only on sale for Black Friday.

Even before I started working at Apartment Therapy, I coveted Dagne Dover travel products — so much so that I asked for one for Christmas from my parents a few years ago (and I still love it three years later). This brand’s travel accessories, from toiletry bags to carryalls, are just a cut above the rest, in my opinion. They are so stylish and practical, which is my favorite combination, and they have a ton of smart pockets and features and can hold a heck of a lot. A fair warning though: Once you start shopping at Dagne Dover, it’s hard to stop. I rounded up all of the products that our editors swear by below to make your browsing even more efficient.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover
$71.25
was $95.00

Shopping style editor Blair swears by this Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack for an everyday hands-free bag. It can fit most phones and has a built-in card holder, key clip, and even a chapstick holder, so she can keep her few essentials organized. Plus, the neoprene material is super durable, though it also comes in air mesh if you're on the hunt for something more breathable.

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover
$52.50
was $70.00

I love the large version of this Mila organizer. I bring it on every trip with me, from international week-long journeys to weekend getaways. I have quite the skincare and makeup collection, and the Mila keeps everything super organized. It's so much better than a jumbled makeup bag. Plus, the Mila is so stylish. It always makes me feel like I have my life together even when I don't.

Petra Collapsible Tote
Dagne Dover
$213.75
was $285.00

The Petra Collapsible Tote is part of Dagne Dover's new luggage launch. It immediately caught my eye, because it has some hidden backpack straps, so it can go from shoulder bag to backpack in seconds. I'm currently testing it and love how much it can hold (all of my work stuff plus my after-work workout gear), how lightweight it is, and how chic it is. It's a bit on the pricey side, so now is the perfect time to snag it.

Dagne Dover Mara Neoprene Phone Sling
Dagne Dover
$56.25
was $75.00

Commerce managing editor Tamara brings the Mara Phone Sling with her whenever she wants to be hands-free. "Dagne Dover's Mara Phone Sling is my go-to bag for travel and running errands around my neighborhood," Tamara writes. "I love the compact shape that isn't bulky, all the pockets, and it comes in so many fun colors (I have two!)."

Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Carryall Duffle Bag
Dagne Dover
$161.25
was $215.00

After doing a lot of research a few years ago, I decided that the Landon Carryall needed to be on the top of my Christmas list. I was slowly starting to upgrade my luggage, and I thought the Landon was the perfect pick. I've traveled with the Landon for the past three years, and I love all of the interior pockets. I've also carried it to the subway and through airports and it's light enough to tote everywhere. Plus, it comes in four sizes, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.

