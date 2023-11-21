This Editor-Favorite Travel Accessories Brand Is Holding Its Only Sale of the Year — Here’s What You Need to Buy

Even before I started working at Apartment Therapy, I coveted Dagne Dover travel products — so much so that I asked for one for Christmas from my parents a few years ago (and I still love it three years later). This brand’s travel accessories, from toiletry bags to carryalls, are just a cut above the rest, in my opinion. They are so stylish and practical, which is my favorite combination, and they have a ton of smart pockets and features and can hold a heck of a lot. A fair warning though: Once you start shopping at Dagne Dover, it’s hard to stop. I rounded up all of the products that our editors swear by below to make your browsing even more efficient.