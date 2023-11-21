This Editor-Favorite Travel Accessories Brand Is Holding Its Only Sale of the Year — Here’s What You Need to Buy
Now that Black Friday is in full swing, it can feel a little overwhelming as to what deals you should spend your time perusing. Well, I can say that with my many years of shopping writing experience that you should prioritize the retailers that never ever have any sales, like my favorite bedding brand, Parachute, and my favorite travel brand, Dagne Dover. Dagne Dover only has one sale per year, and its Black Friday sale just kicked off today. It lasts through 11/29. Sometimes, Dagne Dover will put its novelty or seasonal colors on sale, but its two best-selling shades, Onyx and Camel, are only on sale for Black Friday.
Even before I started working at Apartment Therapy, I coveted Dagne Dover travel products — so much so that I asked for one for Christmas from my parents a few years ago (and I still love it three years later). This brand’s travel accessories, from toiletry bags to carryalls, are just a cut above the rest, in my opinion. They are so stylish and practical, which is my favorite combination, and they have a ton of smart pockets and features and can hold a heck of a lot. A fair warning though: Once you start shopping at Dagne Dover, it’s hard to stop. I rounded up all of the products that our editors swear by below to make your browsing even more efficient.
